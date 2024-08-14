'Real Fascist Stuff': Donald Trump Freaks Out Over Judge Juan Merchan Refusing to Recuse Himself From Hush Money Trial
Former President Donald Trump attacked Justice Juan M. Merchan by calling the judge’s third refusal to recuse himself from overseeing the criminal hush money case against him “real Fascist stuff.’”
To protest Merchan's decision, as well as the gag order he is under, Trump went on a long-winded rant on Truth Social alleging the system is rigged against him.
Trump wrote, "Judge Merchant [sic] just ruled that I, the Republican candidate for President, and leading in the Polls, am still under a Gag Order CONCERNING VERY IMPORTANT THINGS WHICH MUST BE BROUGHT TO LIGHT. I AM NOT ALLOWED TO ANSWER REPORTER'S QUESTIONS."
"Can you believe this? The New York Courts refuse to act. This is happening right before the voting begins on September 6th. Suppression and manipulation of the vote. Voter interference. This is the real Fascist stuff, the old Soviet Union!"
He continued, "So much to say, and I’m not allowed to say it. Must get U.S. Supreme Court involved. New York is trying to steal the Election!"
According to a recent report, Justice Merchan cited a state advisory committee on judicial ethics, which decided that his impartiality could not be questioned based on his daughter’s associations or actions.
The ruling went against Trump's legal team's request to have the judge recused as “a vexatious and frivolous attempt to relitigate” an already settled issue.
“Innuendo and mischaracterizations do not a conflict create,” the judge wrote. “Recusal is therefore not necessary, much less required.”
He went on to dismiss Trump's claims as "stale," "unsubstantiated" and "rife with inaccuracies."
A Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her from spilling the beans about their affair. The unprecedented and historic verdict makes him the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted of a felony.
The former president could face up to four years behind bars and wouldn't be able to campaign across the country in the middle of the 2024 presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris.
Justice Merchan is set to rule on Trump’s immunity motion on September 16.
The judge's decision could significantly impact the former president’s fate. If the motion is denied, Trump faces sentencing just days later.
