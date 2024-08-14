'Real Fascist Stuff': Donald Trump Freaks Out Over Judge Juan Merchan Refusing to Recuse Himself From Hush Money Trial

To protest Merchan's decision, as well as the gag order he is under, Trump went on a long-winded rant on Truth Social alleging the system is rigged against him.

Trump wrote, "Judge Merchant [sic] just ruled that I, the Republican candidate for President, and leading in the Polls, am still under a Gag Order CONCERNING VERY IMPORTANT THINGS WHICH MUST BE BROUGHT TO LIGHT. I AM NOT ALLOWED TO ANSWER REPORTER'S QUESTIONS."

"Can you believe this? The New York Courts refuse to act. This is happening right before the voting begins on September 6th. Suppression and manipulation of the vote. Voter interference. This is the real Fascist stuff, the old Soviet Union!"

He continued, "So much to say, and I’m not allowed to say it. Must get U.S. Supreme Court involved. New York is trying to steal the Election!"