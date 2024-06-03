Donald Trump 'Doesn't Want to Go to Jail' Despite Saying He's 'OK' With Prison Time or House Arrest After Guilty Verdict
Donald Trump will be sentenced on July 11 after he was found guilty in his hush money trial, and it looks like he's fearing being locked up behind bars the most, according to New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman.
"He doesn’t want to go to jail. I mean, no matter how much political upside he sees from it, he doesn’t want to go to jail. There’s no question," Haberman stated on the Friday, May 31, episode of CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins.
Trump, 77, who was found guilty of paying off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair before the 2016 election, spoke out after the verdict, claiming he's ready for whatever punishment comes his way.
“I’m OK with it,” he told Fox & Friends in an interview that aired on Sunday, June 2. “I saw one of my lawyers the other day on television saying, ‘Oh no, you don’t want to do that to the president.’ I said: You don’t beg for anything.”
However, he doesn't believe him going to jail will actually happen. “I don’t think the public would stand it. I’m not sure the public would stand for it," he said. “I think it would be tough for the public to take, you know, at a certain point, there’s a breaking point."
Elsewhere in the interview, Trump spoke out about how his family has been coping during this time.
"She's fine, but I think it's very hard for her. I mean, she's fine. But it's, you know, she has to read all this c---," he stated of his wife, Melania Trump.
"It's tougher, I think it's probably in many ways, it's tougher on my family than it is on me," he added.
He continued to rage about the outcome.
"It's weaponization, and it's a very dangerous thing. We've never had that in this country," he said.
"People get it. It's a scam," he continued, speaking of the trial. "And the Republican Party… they've stuck together in this. They see it's a weaponization of the Justice Department of the FBI and that's all coming out of Washington."