War of Words: President Joe Biden Calls Donald Trump a 'Convicted Felon' Who Is Going 'Crazy'

Source: mega
By:

Jun. 4 2024, Published 2:03 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden didn't hold back when talking about his rival Donald Trump as the 2024 election looms.

At a fundraiser in Greenwich, Conn., he called out Trump, 77, after he was found guilty of falsifying documents in his hush money trial.

Source: mega

Joe Biden called Donald Trump a 'felon.'

"Folks, the campaign entered uncharted territory last week. For the first time in American history, a former president that is a convicted felon is now seeking the office of the presidency," Biden, 81, said. "But as disturbing as that is, more damaging is the all-out assault Donald Trump is making on the American system of justice."

Source: mega

Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money case.

This isn't the first time Biden spoke out against Trump. On Friday, May 31, he broke his silence after the verdict was read the day before.

"It's reckless, it's dangerous, it's irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don't like the verdict," he stated.

Source: mega

Joe Biden said Donald Trump 'snapped.'

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
"Something snapped in this guy for real" after the 2020 election, Biden said. "It's literally driving him crazy."

In response, Trump lashed out on social media against the president.

"JOE BIDEN IS NOT TOO OLD TO BE PRESIDENT—NOT EVEN CLOSE, BUT HE IS TOO INCOMPETENT AND CORRUPT!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump's team also replied back to Biden's recent remarks.

"Crooked Joe Biden will do anything to distract from Hunter’s trial and the fact his family has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine," said Jason Miller, a senior advisor to the Trump campaign. "The Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit."

Source: mega

Donald Trump claims he's OK with going to jail.

As OK! previously reported, Trump spoke to Fox & Friends about his potential punishment and what the future looks like.

“I’m OK with it,” he said in the interview that aired on June 2. “I saw one of my lawyers the other day on television saying, ‘Oh no, you don’t want to do that to the president.’ I said: You don’t beg for anything.”

However, he doesn't believe him going to jail will actually happen. “I don’t think the public would stand it. I’m not sure the public would stand for it," he said. “I think it would be tough for the public to take, you know, at a certain point, there’s a breaking point."

