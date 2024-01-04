Donald Trump Received Over $7 Million From Foreign Governments During His Presidency, House Oversight Committee Alleges

The report, first published by The New York Times and CNN, detailed the payments made to Trump's businesses while he was in office. Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the Oversight Committee, described the money as coming from "some of the world's most unsavory regimes."

China was the leading spender, paying more than $5.5 million to Trump-owned properties. Other countries that made payments included Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, India and Afghanistan.

"This is a limited window on a far-broader universe of foreign government spending that took place," Raskin said during a press conference on Capitol Hill.