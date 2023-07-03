Donald Trump 'Showed' Classified Documents to 'People at Mar-a-Lago on the Dining Room Patio,' Claims Former White House Press Secretary
Donald Trump apparently didn't keep the classified documents under wraps after all!
According to former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, she revealed she witnessed her former boss playing around with the materials in private meetings.
"I watched him show documents to people at Mar-a-Lago on the dining room patio. So, he has no respect for classified information. Never did. You know, listening to that exchange every time, it just makes me so angry. He he talks specifically that he should have declassified it, but he didn’t. So there, I think, is proof. I believe also there’s a portion of that audio where he says, you know, this is off the record. And I know Donald Trump knows the rules of reporters and he knows if it needs to be off the record that they can’t talk about it," Grisham said on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports.
"So, I think he was covering himself in that regard. And, you know, I was thinking about this earlier. I just want to say to your viewers, I don’t think people understand how hard it is to get your your classified permission. I remember when I was going through it to get get all of mine. I got held up because of a $13 kindercare bill that I did not know about, and so I couldn’t get it. They go through everything about it. It’s very difficult to get a security clearance. And I think people, you know, they miss that in the weeds, obviously. But to be showing it to people who haven’t gone through the extreme vetting that you go through to get a clearance, it’s you know, it’s a disservice to the country, but it also puts people in danger potentially," she continued.
Grisham made it clear that the 77-year-old is "potentially putting people in danger" by being "so loose" with tis type of stuff.
"I had a top security clearance and it’s very, very hard to obtain. So, it’s very important and it’s vital to our country and our national security. The only people with these clearances have access to any of these documents," she noted.
As OK! previously reported, the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in August 2022, where they found a slew of documents he allegedly took from the White House.
He was later indicted and arrested in June, but he continued to declare he did nothing wrong.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“There was no document. That was a massive amount of papers and everything else talking about Iran and other things,” Trump told Bret Baier in an interview. “And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document. I didn’t have a document, per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles.”