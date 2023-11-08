'I Want to Puke': Megyn Kelly Explains Why She Doesn't Feel Optimistic for RNC Debate
Megyn Kelly shared her opinions on Tuesday night's election results as well as the RNC's upcoming presidential debate in Miami.
The journalist claimed Republican candidates are too extreme for voters when it comes to abortion.
"This was a terrible night for Republicans. I've seen a lot of Republicans out there saying, ‘Oh, it's not that bad, here's some silver linings.’ It was a bad night… I have no faith in our electoral system, and I have no faith in the Republican Party to turn any of this around," the host of "The Megyn Kelly Show" told her listeners. "I have no faith in Republicans to come up with a winning message in the wake of Dobbs, which overturned Roe v. Wade, which continues to haunt them at every single election."
"So I feel not optimistic today," she added. "It's back to 'I want to puke.'"
Kelly pinpointed a key factor in why the RNC isn't connecting with voters — the party's harden stance against abortion.
"The Republican Party — I understand it's a pro-life party — they're too extreme for the voters. That's irrespective of how any of us may feel on the life-choice issue. They are too extreme for the voters, even in states like Kentucky, and they're gonna keep losing unless they come to that realization," she continued. "This is going to be a gradual fight that they're going to have to win bit by bit. They cannot win by saying ‘no abortions and no exceptions.’ It's a f------ loser."
"If the Republican Party cares about lives, how about our lives that are being lost at the border right now because they can't get Republicans in office to set things straight? Every issue comes at the expense of another issue," Kelly explained.
"For 50 years, the Republicans have been saying that abortion is a state issue," she continued. "Well, now it's becoming a state issue."
The Republican National Committee is holding another GOP presidential debate in Miami on Wednesday, November 8.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Biotech entrepreneur Vivik Ramaswamy and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott are all set to appear.
Former President Donald Trump will reportedly speak at a rally only 11 miles from the debate.