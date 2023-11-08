'I Want to Puke': Megyn Kelly Explains Why She Doesn't Feel Optimistic for RNC Debate

"This was a terrible night for Republicans. I've seen a lot of Republicans out there saying, ‘Oh, it's not that bad, here's some silver linings.’ It was a bad night… I have no faith in our electoral system, and I have no faith in the Republican Party to turn any of this around," the host of "The Megyn Kelly Show" told her listeners. "I have no faith in Republicans to come up with a winning message in the wake of Dobbs, which overturned Roe v. Wade, which continues to haunt them at every single election."

"So I feel not optimistic today," she added. "It's back to 'I want to puke.'"