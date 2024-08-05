Donald Trump Slammed for Agreeing to Be Interviewed by 'White Nationalist' Adin Ross Despite Donald Trump Jr. Approving
Donald Trump was slammed for agreeing to an interview with Adin Ross, who has previously hosted white nationalists and neo-Nazis, on his shows.
During a video clip, which made the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, August 5, the ex-president, 78, was given a Rolex by Ross.
“My boy said that’s such a big show. I don’t know what you’re doing but you really are respected," Trump said, referring to his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who seemingly pushed him to chat with Ross.
Of course, people had some thoughts on Trump's interaction.
One person wrote, "Trump is also currently pictured with the same individual who watched p--- with kids on a kick stream back in 2023. Seems like a good fit, really. Two predators," while another said, "Also, Trump gets along very well with white nationalists."
A third person asked, "Is anyone surprised he’s being interviewed by a white nationalist?"
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Donald has gotten backlash for meeting with someone like Adin.
In 2022, Trump made headlines for attending a controversial dinner with embroiled musician Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago.
"This is a f-------- nightmare," one of Donald’s longtime advisers told NBC News of the controversial meeting.
"If people are looking at DeSantis to run against Trump, here's another reason why,” they continued, referencing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Donald later addressed the situation himself, alleging he was unaware of Fuentes' background.
“This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump explained in a statement shared to his Truth Social platform. “Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about.”
“We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio,” he continued, describing the meal as being “quick and uneventful.”
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work for Donald, fumed about the politician even giving Nick the time of day.
“I don’t even want to promote this Nick Fuentes character. He’s not just an anti-semite. He’s a neo-Nazim,” she previously said on The View.
“Donald Trump is the grandfather of Jewish grandkids,” she continued, referencing Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s three children. “It breaks my heart to think he’s of so low of character that he is incapable of outright just condemning this bigoted antisemitism.”