Chris Christie Vows to Follow Donald Trump 'Around the Country' for a Chance to Debate Ex-Prez

"If he doesn’t do any of the debates, Howie, you know, we’re going to give him another chance," Christie told Kurtz. "I’m sure he’s not coming to the Reagan debate. We’ll give him another chance in Alabama"

"But if he doesn’t come there, then I’m going to follow him around the country," he explained. "Wherever he goes, I’ll go. And we’ll wind up talking to each other one way or the other."

When Kurtz interrupted him to clarify that he meant he was actually going to change his travel plans to be wherever Trump was, Christie replied, "You bet."