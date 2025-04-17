Donald Trump Says Jimmy Carter 'Died a Happy Man' Because 'He Wasn't the Worst President': 'Joe Biden Was'
Donald Trump made another dig at Joe Biden.
"They were incompetent. Worst administration in the history of our country. Jimmy Carter died a happy man. You know why? Because he wasn't the worst president. Joe Biden was. I think you're going to see some fantastic numbers. It's happening now. Everybody wants to make a deal," he said in a meeting on Thursday, April 17. "
Of course, people were less than thrilled with Trump's recent remarks.
One person wrote, "No class. None," while another said, "Donald Trump is vile for talking about Jimmy Carter, especially when he’s projecting."
A third person added, "LOL Joe Biden is a happy man, and you know why? Because he wasn't the worst president. The orangutan is."
A fourth person said: "Actually rude."
This isn't the first time Trump, 78, has spoken about Biden, 82.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Trump was recently asked his thoughts on if Jill Biden was Joe's “autopen” during his time in The White House.
"No, I don't think so," Donald told Fox Noticias, but noted "she was certainly involved because he gave her the last meeting to preside over with the Cabinet." Donald was referring to a September 2024 Cabinet meeting in which Jill was present.
"They [the Biden administration] had a lot of bad people,” Donald continued. “They had a lot of radical left lunatics in there, and I think he was perfect. He was perfect for them because he didn't have a clue.”
Though Joe, who stepped down from running for president in 2024 due to concerns about his health, Donald’s recent health report showed he is in great shape.
"On April 11, 2025, President Donald J. Trump underwent his annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center," a statement from physician Capt. Sean P. Barbabella read. "I performed and supervised the comprehensive exam, which included diagnostic and laboratory testing, as well as consultations with fourteen specialty consultants, all in accordance with U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF)."
"President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function,” the summary of his health report concluded. “His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being.”
Additionally, Donald bragged about his results.
"I think it’s a pretty well-known test,” he noted. “Whatever it is, I got every one — I got it all right... I’ve taken the cognitive test, I think, four times and I've gotten nothing wrong. That’s what the American people want. Biden refused to take it, Kamala [Harris] refused to take it."