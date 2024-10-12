'Outrageous Lie': Donald Trump Stops Rally After Sign Falls on His Teleprompter After Claiming He Doesn't Need One
Is anything that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth actually true?
On Friday, October 11, the former president, 78, was bashed after he stopped his Nevada rally due to a sign obstructing his teleprompter.
“My teleprompter people are doing a great job,” he said in the lip after walking away from the podium and moving the sign. “Thank god I don’t use teleprompters. A sign fell on top of it.”
In response to the footage, many pointed out how hypocritical it was for the Republican to allege he doesn’t use the technology while not being able to continue the event without it.
“Why would you have a teleprompter set up if you didn't use a teleprompter?” one person asked, while another added, “Compulsive lying is second nature to #MAGA.”
A third noted, “Just once I wish every rally attendee would get up and walk out when Trump tells an outrageous lie,” as a fourth dissed, “What a shambling orange mess.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump’s lies about the teleprompter debacle came after he shared a concerning message on Friday, October 11, claiming Election Day on November 5 will be "Liberation Day" for the United States.
In the post, Trump echoed his remarks at his Colorado rally, where he promised to "hunt down" and deport undocumented immigrants if he wins the 2024 election.
- 'We Can See Them': Donald Trump Called Out for Claiming He 'Doesn't Need a Teleprompter' Despite Using Them During Georgia Rally
- 'Who Can Stand All the Slurring and Crazy Talk?': Donald Trump Ridiculed as Supporters Seen Leaving His Wisconsin Rally
- Ron DeSantis Questions Donald Trump's Cognitive Abilities as He Claims the Former President Is 'Wedded to the Teleprompter'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"We are now known, all throughout the world, as OCCUPIED AMERICA...But to everyone here in Colorado and all across our nation, I make you this vow: November 5th, 2024, will be LIBERATION DAY in America," the convicted felon shared. "I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered—and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail or kick them the h--- OUT OF OUR COUNTRY."
The controversial politician alleged he’d enact "Operation Aurora" at the Federal Level to "expedite removals" of people in Colorado and "invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to target and dismantle every migrant criminal network operating on American Soil."
"No person who has inflicted the violence and terror that Kamala Harris has inflicted on this community can EVER be allowed to become POTUS!" the father-of-five concluded, referencing his Democratic rival.
The former reality TV star then followed up with another upload which claimed he’d send out "elite squads of ICE, border patrol, and federal law enforcement officers to hunt down, arrest, and deport every last illegal alien gang member, until there is not a single one left."
The businessman, who was found liable for sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll, claimed individuals would receive an "automatic 10 years in jail with no possibility of parole" if they returned to the U.S. and called for the death penalty for "any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer."
He finished by writing, "We will close the border. We will stop the invasion of illegals into our Country. We will defend our territory. We will not be conquered. We will reclaim our sovereignty—and Colorado will vote for Trump as a protest and signal to the world that we are not going to take it anymore. I will liberate Colorado. I will give you back your freedom and your life!"
In response to his words, many said Trump was getting "deeper and deeper into fascist rhetoric" territory and noted how Adolf Hitler also spoke about "liberating Germany" when he was in power.