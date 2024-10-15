Donald Trump Defends Bizarrely Playing Music for Nearly 40 Minutes Instead of Taking Questions During Pennsylvania Town Hall
Donald Trump held a town hall event in Pennsylvania on Monday, October 14, but the night took an odd turn when a few attendees fainted and needed medical attention.
Rather than continuing the questions with other members of the audience, it's been reported Trump spoke for a short time, then danced and swayed to music on stage for roughly 39 minutes.
Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas called the evening "very strange" on X, and confirmed the Q&A portion of the night "never restarted" after answering "four questions mostly on the economy."
"Trump talked for a little and decided instead to play his favorite music to the crowd," Llenas continued. "He’s standing on stage. We’ve listened to opera songs 'Ave Maria,' 'Con Te Paritiro' and now we are listening and watching James Brown and Pavarotti on video singing ‘This is a Man’s World.' Trump urges people to vote and then plays the Y.M.C.A."
In a separate X post, Llenas penned, "I don’t know what happened tonight other than two people needed medical attention and it became clear Trump didn’t think Q/A should continue. So he started playing some music and continued to play more music when the crowd didn’t seem to want to leave. So for about an hour there was an impromptu concert. Idk."
Other songs played include "Time to Say Goodbye," "Hallelujah" and "Nothings Compares 2 U," per TMZ.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite the unexpected turn of events, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to call it an "amazing" event.
"The Q and A was almost finished when people began fainting from the excitement and heat," he wrote on Tuesday, October 15. "We started playing music while we waited, and just kept it going. So different, but it ended up being a GREAT EVENING!"
This comes days after Trump, 78, was mocked for showing off his dance moves at a Scranton, Pennsylvania, campaign rally, as he swayed back and forth on stage to "God Bless the USA."
One X user joked he looked like a "drunk great aunt at the end of the wedding" who caused other guests to place bets on "how long she’ll stay upright for."
Trump also faced backlash on October 7, when he was seen doing his signature fist-pump dance to "Y.M.C.A." by the Village People at a "remembrance event" honoring the lives of the people who were killed in the October 2023 Hamas attacks.