Donald Trump Allegedly 'Borrowed' Money from His Kids' 'Piggy Banks' to Inflate His Wealth and Secure Loan
A reporter for MSNBC alleges that during Ivanka Trump's testimony in the New York civil fraud case against the Trump Organization, the former first daughter's testimony proved that Donald Trump was "robbing" Peter and Pay Paul of Deutsche Bank.
Lisa Rubin reported from outside of the New York City courthouse, where she claimed, "What we learned today is that behind the scenes, Donald Trump entered into an agreement with each of his three adult children, whereby they pledged assets of their own to help him satisfy the guarantee, which, according to his contract with Deutsche Bank, was supposed to be his and his alone."
"He was literally borrowing money from his kids’ piggy banks to satisfy Deutsche Bank that he had enough money to borrow from them what he had," she continued. "And I’m not sure the impact of that struck everyone in the courtroom, but like I said, my jaw almost dropped. I almost dropped my phone on the floor. I was just astonished by the proof that Donald Trump was robbing Peter to pay Paul, so to speak."
New York Attorney General Letitia James vowed to prove that Ivanka personally benefitted from the Trump Organization’s fraudulent business practices, even though the blonde beauty has not been charged directly in the case against Donald and his two eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric.
Both of the Trump sons testified that they never knew details of the Trump Organization’s accounting practices. Donald Jr. went as far as to say that he had "no understanding" of basic business financing.
This is just one of the many legal troubles the former president is facing as he campaigns for the 2024 presidential election. Despite these challenges, Donald holds a commanding lead over his rivals for the Republican nomination, according to opinion polls.
In addition to this civil fraud trial, Donald also faces four separate criminal prosecutions, including cases in Washington, D.C., and Georgia related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Donald has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly accused James and Judge Arthur Engoron of political bias.
Before the trial began, Judge Engoron found that Donald fraudulently inflated his net worth and ordered the dissolution of companies that hold his real estate assets, including Trump Tower in Manhattan. However, this ruling is currently on hold as Donald appeals.
The trial is primarily focused on determining the damages. James is seeking at least $250 million in fines, a permanent ban on Donald and his two adult sons from running businesses in New York, in addition to a five-year ban on commercial real estate activities for Donald and the Trump Organization.