Donald Trump Allegedly 'Borrowed' Money from His Kids' 'Piggy Banks' to Inflate His Wealth and Secure Loan

Lisa Rubin reported from outside of the New York City courthouse, where she claimed, "What we learned today is that behind the scenes, Donald Trump entered into an agreement with each of his three adult children, whereby they pledged assets of their own to help him satisfy the guarantee, which, according to his contract with Deutsche Bank, was supposed to be his and his alone."

"He was literally borrowing money from his kids’ piggy banks to satisfy Deutsche Bank that he had enough money to borrow from them what he had," she continued. "And I’m not sure the impact of that struck everyone in the courtroom, but like I said, my jaw almost dropped. I almost dropped my phone on the floor. I was just astonished by the proof that Donald Trump was robbing Peter to pay Paul, so to speak."