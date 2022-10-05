Former President Donald Trump Slams 'Disgusting' Report He Nearly Fired Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Via Twitter
Firing back … over an alleged near-firing!
On Saturday, October 1, former President Donald Trump slammed prominent White House reporter Maggie Haberman over a report in her new book in which she alleged the then-POTUS nearly axed daughter Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, from their prominent administration roles via tweet.
“I had a story the other day that I wanted to fire my daughter Ivanka; that didn’t happen.” the controversial politician said of Haberman, who he dubbed “maggot” as her first name is Maggie, speaking at a rally in Warren, Michigan.
Just one week earlier, Trump made headlines over a claim in Haberman’s biography, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, in which she reported that 45 seemingly wanted to fire Ivanka and Jared while in the Oval Office.
DONALD TRUMP NEARLY FIRED DAUGHTER IVANKA & JARED KUSHNER VIA TWITTER, NEW BOOK CLAIMS
Reportedly broaching the topic of letting his daughter and son-in-law go from their White House positions amid meetings with administration higher-ups, Trump even allegedly mentioned taking to Twitter with news of their firing before even speaking to the pair directly.
Despite the fantastical terms of this theoretical firing, Haberman said Chief of Staff John Kelly managed to talk down the former real estate mogul, reminding him that he’d have to actually address the couple before announcing their departure on social media.
DONALD TRUMP WROTE NASTY LETTER TO JARED KUSHNER OVER HIS LOW RANKING STATUS ON NEW YORK OBSERVER'S 'POWER LIST'
Ivanka and Jared were ultimately never removed from their administration roles.
Beyond this alleged almost-firing, which Trump denounced as “disgusting” during the Midwestern rally, Haberman also reported that the former President regularly mocked Kushner for his voice and other traits during his White House tenure.
“He sounds like a child,” Trump reportedly quipped following his son-in-law’s 2017 congressional hearing.
Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, hit shelves on Tuesday, October 4.
