Former President Donald Trump Slams 'Disgusting' Report He Nearly Fired Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Via Twitter

Firing back … over an alleged near-firing!

On Saturday, October 1, former President Donald Trump slammed prominent White House reporter Maggie Haberman over a report in her new book in which she alleged the then-POTUS nearly axed daughter Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, from their prominent administration roles via tweet.

“I had a story the other day that I wanted to fire my daughter Ivanka; that didn’t happen.” the controversial politician said of Haberman, who he dubbed “maggot” as her first name is Maggie, speaking at a rally in Warren, Michigan.