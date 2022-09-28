Donald Trump Nearly Fired Daughter Ivanka & Jared Kushner Via Twitter, New Book Claims
You’re (almost) fired!
It seems former President Donald Trump nearly turned his biting reality TV catchphrase on his own daughter and son-in-law, reportedly considering giving Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, the axe from the White House during his time in the Oval Office.
According to a new bombshell book from New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, titled "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America," the ex-POTUS proposed firing Ivanka and Jared from their Senior Advisor roles at one point, even suggesting that he announce their departure on Twitter before speaking to them directly.
Mentioning these desires during a meeting with White House higher-ups, former Chief of Staff John Kelly allegedly managed to talk the President out of his plan, dissuading the Commander in Chief with the notion that he would actually have to address the pair before taking to social media with the news.
DONALD TRUMP WROTE NASTY LETTER TO JARED KUSHNER OVER HIS LOW RANKING STATUS ON NEW YORK OBSERVER'S 'POWER LIST'
Donald never had this tricky sit-down with Ivanka and Jared, as the couple remained in their roles through the president’s four-year term.
This isn’t the only time the ex-president has faced allegations of reportedly wanting to fire members of his famous family.
Back in 2019, author Vicky Ward wrote that he instructed his chief of staff to "get rid of my kids” and “get them back to New York,” in her book "Kushner, Inc.: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump."
DONALD TRUMP TRIED TO INTIMIDATE JARED KUSHNER BY TELLING HIM TOM BRADY WAS ALSO INTERESTED IN IVANKA
The Trump White House ultimately denied this allegation, asserting that Vicky’s claim was "based on shady anonymous sources and false information."
Despite this dismissal, it seems the former president didn’t mince words when it came to his son-in-law. Though he kept Jared around, Maggie claimed Donald would sometimes poke fun at the businessman, mocking him for sounding “like a child” among other snide comments.
People previously reported on Maggie’s new allegations.
Haberman’s book, "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America," is set to hit shelves on October 4.