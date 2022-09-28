Donald Trump Nearly Fired Daughter Ivanka & Jared Kushner Via Twitter, New Book Claims

You’re (almost) fired!

It seems former President Donald Trump nearly turned his biting reality TV catchphrase on his own daughter and son-in-law, reportedly considering giving Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, the axe from the White House during his time in the Oval Office.

According to a new bombshell book from New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, titled "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America," the ex-POTUS proposed firing Ivanka and Jared from their Senior Advisor roles at one point, even suggesting that he announce their departure on Twitter before speaking to them directly.