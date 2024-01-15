OK Magazine
'These Are Bad People': Donald Trump Slams Judge for Refusing to Push Back Trial in Order to Support Melania at Mom's Funeral

Jan. 15 2024, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

Donald Trump lost it after Manhattan federal judge Lewis Kaplan refused to push back his trial a week in order for him to be present at Melania's late mother's funeral on Thursday, January 18.

Donald Trump claims he needs to be there to support his wife at her late mother's funeral.

"My wife's mother, who was incredible and a great beauty inside and out – incredible woman – she just died," Trump told the Indianola crowd on Sunday, January 14. "And my wife was pretty devastated by that. I have a trial going on, a totally fake trial. And we asked the judge if I could take a day off for a funeral for my mother-in-law, who was very close to me also. And he said, 'No.' These are animals. Can you imagine that?"

Donald Trump said 'radical left lunatics' are trying to hurt him.

He continued: "These are bad people, these are radical left lunatics that want to hurt me, because they think it's gonna hurt me at the polls so that [Joe] Biden can win the election. I don't think the people are going to fall for it. I'd like to support my wife who is going to be standing at a funeral of her mother, who is a very special woman. Is she supposed to stand there alone? No, no, I'll be there. One way or the other, I'll be there. But what a disgrace that a judge would not say, 'Yes, we can take a day off.'"

Trump then fumed about all the legal battles he's faced and claimed it's because he's a frontrunner ahead of the 2024 election.

"You know, all of these indictments they could have been done three years ago. They saved them all for the election – every one of them," he exclaimed. "I got one during Iowa. I got one during New Hampshire – the day before New Hampshire."

Donald Trump made the remarks in Iowa.

As OK! previously reported, Melania revealed the sad news about her family member on social media on January 9.

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," the former first lady, 53, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."

Melania's mother died in early January.

When Melania was nowhere to be found at Trump's New Year's Eve party, he clarified her whereabouts to the crowd.

"Melania — great first lady, so popular, the people love her — she's now in a hospital with her mother. Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully she'll be recovering," he stated.

