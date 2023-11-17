Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back After Donald Trump's Legal Team Threatens TV Star Over His Jokes: 'He's Obsessed With Himself'

During that specific episode, Kimmel, 56, said Truth Social had lost $73 million since its launch, but after checking TMTG's filing with the SEC, the company had "only" lost $31.6 million.

"This morning I woke up to a letter from the Trump media and Technology Group demanding that I apologize for and retract a statement I made on the air about his struggling social media platform, Truth Social," Kimmel revealed on Thursday, November 16.

The letter demanded that ABC "completely retract all versions of the segment" and "publish a mutually agreeable apology… acknowledging that the segment was false and has been retracted… Unless these steps are taken immediately, TMTG will take swift legal action to uphold its rights and reputation."