Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back After Donald Trump's Legal Team Threatens TV Star Over His Jokes: 'He's Obsessed With Himself'
Jimmy Kimmel revealed he received a letter from Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the organization that runs Donald Trump's social media site Truth Social, about how he stated the platform is losing money during his show on Tuesday, November 14.
During that specific episode, Kimmel, 56, said Truth Social had lost $73 million since its launch, but after checking TMTG's filing with the SEC, the company had "only" lost $31.6 million.
"This morning I woke up to a letter from the Trump media and Technology Group demanding that I apologize for and retract a statement I made on the air about his struggling social media platform, Truth Social," Kimmel revealed on Thursday, November 16.
The letter demanded that ABC "completely retract all versions of the segment" and "publish a mutually agreeable apology… acknowledging that the segment was false and has been retracted… Unless these steps are taken immediately, TMTG will take swift legal action to uphold its rights and reputation."
The letter claimed the show had "knowingly or recklessly" spread misinformation about Truth Social's financial situation.
Of course, Kimmel shot back at the ridiculous letter.
"We talk a lot about Donald Trump here at the show in the same way paleontologists talk about apes, right? We're studying him but it's easy to forget sometimes that he actually sees this stuff," he quipped.
"He's obsessed with himself and with what people say about him and because of that we have somehow found ourselves once again in the wisp-thin crosshairs of our crazy ex-president and his compatriots," he added.
The late-night host explained that he and his team make sure to "present accurate information" during his monologues.
"I have to say, demanding a retraction for reporting the value of his company incorrectly is pretty darn hilarious considering the fact he is on trial right now for reporting the value of his company incorrectly," Kimmel said. "Maybe he should sue himself.
"But in all fairness, TMTG demanded an apology, so from the bottom of my heart, I want to say to Donald Trump and everyone at TMTG, I'm deeply sorry you're so bad at running companies, I guess, but doesn't this guy have bigger things to worry about?" he added.
As OK! previously reported, Kimmel frequently brings up Trump, 77, in his monologues.
Earlier this week, he joked about why Trump's wife, Melania Trump, refused to move into the White House with him for a long time.
“Even Melania hasn’t posted in two months. Melania Trump’s whereabouts are currently unknown,” Kimmel stated. “But we are getting details about her life in the White House, thanks to an interview in The Washington Post with her former advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.”
“Remember how it took months for Melania to move to Washington after Trump got elected? That’s because she refused to move in until they installed a new toilet. Apparently, she wanted to make sure the toilet was large enough to flush herself down,” Kimmel added.