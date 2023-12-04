'Total Loser!': Donald Trump Slams Robert De Niro for Attacking Him During 'Disgusting' Awards Show Speech

"The beginning of my speech was edited, cut out and I didn't know about it. And I want to read it," he stated. "History isn't history anymore. Truth is not truth. Even facts are being replaced by alternative facts and driven by conspiracy theories and ugliness."

"In Florida, young students are taught that slaves were taught skills that could be applied for their personal benefit. The entertainment industry isn't immune to this festering disease," he continued. "The Duke, John Wayne, famously said of Native Americans, ‘I don’t feel we did wrong in taking this great country away from them. There were great numbers of people who needed new land, and the Indians were selfishly trying to keep it for themselves.’”