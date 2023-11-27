Donald Trump Admits He 'Sarcastically' Called Barack Obama President After Recent Slip-Up, Insists He 'Aced' Recent Cognitive Test
Donald Trump recently messed up and thought Barack Obama was still the president of the U.S. during a speech, but he made it clear that his gaffe was meant to happen all along.
"Whenever I sarcastically insert the name Obama for [Joe] Biden as an indication that others may actually be having a very big influence in running our Country, Ron DeSanctimonious and his failing campaign apparatus, together with the Democrat’s Radical Left 'Disinformation Machine,' go wild saying that 'Trump doesn’t know the name of our President, (CROOKED!) Joe Biden. He must be cognitively impaired.' No, I know both names very well, never mix them up, and know that they are destroying our Country," the 77-year-old wrote on Truth Social.
"Also, and as reported, I just took a cognitive test as part of my Physical Exam, and ACED it. Also ACED (a perfect score!) one taken while in the White House. Biden should take one so we can determine why he wants Open Borders, No Energy Independence, A Woke Military, High Inflation, No Voter I.D., Men playing In Women’s Sports, Only Electric Cars & Trucks, A Weaponized DOJ/FBI, and so many other CRAZY things!!!" he exclaimed.
As OK! previously reported, the politician was mocked for thinking Obama is still the president when President Joe Biden took over from Trump after the 2020 election.
“But the head of Hungary. Very tough, strong guy. Viktor Orban, did anybody ever hear him?” the Republican politician said on Saturday, November 12. “Probably, you know, considered very powerful, very powerful within his country and outside of his country, not exactly loved by some of the European nations, because he does this thing. He didn’t allow millions of people to invade his country. He allowed nobody to invade the zero zero. He had nobody. So he doesn’t have crime and he doesn’t have the problems that they’re having in other countries where millions of people who are allowed to go in."
“But they were interviewing him two weeks ago and they said, ‘What would you advise President Obama? The whole world seems to be exploding and imploding,’” he continued, clearly mistaking Obama for the president of the U.S.
“It’s very simple. He should immediately resign and they should replace him with President Trump, who kept the world safe,” Trump continued without addressing his mistake.
Of course, people weighed in on Trump's remarks, admitting they were nervous he's not all there.
“I'm starting to believe he really hasn't got the stamina for this next year. There are so many gaffes and obvious mistakes. Rambling and confused. He won't be able to cope. I'm sure of it now,” one user wrote with concern, while a second said, “Editor's note: the rest of the world leaders absolutely laughed at Trump.”
“I wonder what the audience who hears him say that stuff is actually thinking,” a third person stated.
On the other hand, some voters are nervous about Biden, especially since he just turned 81 on November 20.
“[The decline is] happening quickly. I've taken care of three presidents… so I know firsthand what it takes to be the commander-in-chief and the head of state. It's a grueling job, both mentally and physically. This man can't do the job. He's proven to us every single day that he can't do the job, but this is going to get worse,” Ronny Jackson, who served as a physician under the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations, said.