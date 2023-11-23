Donald Trump Attacks Attorney General and Judge in Thanksgiving Day Rant: They're Looking to 'Destroy Our Country'
Donald Trump went on a tangent on Thanksgiving Day, but instead of saying what he's grateful for, he decided to lash out against the New York’s attorney general, the judge overseeing his civil fraud case, President Joe Biden and the “Radical Left Lunatics.”
“Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, who has let Murder & Violence Crime FLOURISH, & Businesses FLEE; the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a ‘Psycho,’ Arthur Engoron, who Criminally Defrauded the State of New York, & ME, by purposely Valuing my Assets at a ‘tiny’ Fraction of what they are really worth in order to convict me of Fraud before even a Trial, or seeing any PROOF, & used his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator, Chief Clerk Alison Greenfield, to sit by his side on the ‘Bench’ & tell him what to do,” Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday, November 23.
"And Crooked Joe Biden, who has WEAPONIZED his Department of Injustice against his Political Opponent, & allowed our Country to go to H---; & all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY," the former president continued.
“Have no fear, however, we will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump concluded.
Meanwhile, Biden's note was quite a bit different than Trump's.
"This Thanksgiving, as Jill and I reflect on our nation's many blessings, we are thankful for our brave service members and the first responders who put so much on the line to keep us safe today and every day," he wrote.
This is hardly the first time Trump's message got attention. As OK! previously reported, he also bashed some of his enemies — and failed to mention his wife, Melania Trump, in the note.
“Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country,” he wrote. “Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”