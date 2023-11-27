Donald Trump Is 'Close to Possibly Losing His Own Liberty Because of Attacks on Prosecutors,' Former Congressman States
Donald Trump is constantly lashing out, and one of the reasons could be that he's nervous for what his future looks like amid his legal woes, according to ex-GOP congressman David Jolly.
"In past years, his holiday messages have attacked socialists and Democrats and the deep state and this was an unhinged screed against prosecutors and judges and it gives you a little bit in terms of his state of mind," Jolly said during an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday, November 25. "We continue to step closer and closer to Donald Trump possibly losing his own liberty either because of pretrial behaviors and attacks on prosecutors and judges or a conviction."
Jolly also said that the former president's recent spectacles might help President Joe Biden win the 2024 election, even though polls show Trump ahead.
"I don't think he has a lead over Biden like the polls show because when people see his behavior, they are reminded that he is an unstable, unhinged man, who should not be returning to the White House and that is enough to protect Joe Biden's lead going into a matchup," the former congressman shared.
As OK! previously reported, Trump has been indicted four times this year, and though he has continued to maintain his innocence, his former pal Chris Christie thinks he's worried about the upcoming presidential race.
“He’s scared,” Christie said of Trump in July. “Look, a guy like him, the last place you ever want to be in life is in jail because you give up all control, and he’s a complete control freak.”
“For Donald Trump, it is better to be called a liar than to go to jail,” Christie added. “If what it buys him is a get-out-of-jail-free card, he’ll take that trade every day.”
Meanwhile, a top Republican donor claims Trump might be getting weaker.
"There were people that don't like Trump at all but were very skeptical that he could be stopped," Eric Levin, who is the head of the litigation and bankruptcy department at corporate law firm Eiseman Levine Lehrhaupt & Kakoyiannis, said.
"They now believe he can be stopped. His aura of invincibility is just peeled away completely," Levin added.