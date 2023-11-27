Donald Trump Is 'Close to Possibly Losing His Own Liberty Because of Attacks on Prosecutors,' Former Congressman States

Jolly also said that the former president's recent spectacles might help President Joe Biden win the 2024 election, even though polls show Trump ahead.

"I don't think he has a lead over Biden like the polls show because when people see his behavior, they are reminded that he is an unstable, unhinged man, who should not be returning to the White House and that is enough to protect Joe Biden's lead going into a matchup," the former congressman shared.