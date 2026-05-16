What Show Will Replace 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' on CBS? Everything to Know So Far

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When Did CBS Announce the Cancelation of 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'?

Source: CBS; The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube; MEGA In a July 2025 statement, CBS announced it would retire 'The Late Show' franchise.

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Which Show Will Take Over 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Time Slot?

Source: CBS; The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' and the whole franchise's cancelation was reportedly 'a financial decision.'

Ahead of the final episode, CBS confirmed in an April 6 press release that The Late Show With Stephen Colbert would be replaced by Byron Allen's Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen. "I created and launched Comics Unleashed 20 years ago so my fellow comedians could have a platform to do what we all love —make people laugh," Allen said in a statement. "I truly appreciate CBS' confidence in me by picking up our two-hour comedy block of Comics Unleashed and Funny You Should Ask, because the world can never have enough laughter." Meanwhile, George Cheeks, Paramount's chair of TV media, disclosed at CBS' fall 2026 schedule reveal, "Byron's been a great partner to us at 12:30 so we feel confident he will continue to be a great partner for us at 11:30 as well. We will continue to develop. We considered everything, but we felt like this was the right move."

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When Will 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Air Its Final Episode?

Source: CBS; The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube Stephen Colbert also revealed the news in a July 2025 episode of the show.

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The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will air the series finale on May 21. Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen will begin broadcast in the 11:35 p.m. slot the following day.

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What Has Stephen Colbert Said About the New Show?

Source: CBS; The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube Stephen Colbert's colleagues and fans questioned the decision's timing.

Colbert spoke about the upcoming transition days after CBS confirmed the new show for the 11:35 p.m. time slot. "God bless him. I know Byron. We got to know each other last year, actually. He's fascinating," he shared in a cover story with The Hollywood Reporter. "You know his history with Carson? Anyway, when I found out, I wrote him the next morning, and I said, 'Hey, congrats. I heard you got the time. Good for you. Wouldn't it be lovely if you could drop Mr. [Johnny] Carson a note?'" When asked whether it was "better or worse than being replaced by another traditional late night comedy show," Colbert replied, "It's none of my business." "I don't know what it's going to be, and I don't know what I can do to help other than what I did the last 11 years. But one night I'll turn on the TV and probably no one will be there," he said about the future of the talk show genre.

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Have Other 'Late-Night' Hosts Reacted to the News?