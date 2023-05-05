Donald Trump 'Smelled Really Bad' on 'The Apprentice,' Kathy Griffin Claims: 'I Tried to Ignore Him'

Kathy Griffin is making a statement about Donald Trump from her time on The Apprentice when she made two appearances on the series.

"Oh, God, I was never contestant," she wrote in a tweet on Thursday, May 4, which was viewed by a news outlet. "However, I did participate in two challenges. One I did because of my dear departed, beloved Joan Rivers. The other one I did because Trump paid me a bunch of money to spend the day with Liza Minnelli and host a challenge. Liza and I tried to ignore him, but he does smell really bad."