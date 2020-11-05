Warning: sensitive content below! Kathy Griffin posted a photo of herself holding a bloody, severed head resembling President Donald Trump on Twitter on Wednesday, November 4 — three years after the comedian got in trouble for posting the gruesome image in the first place.

Griffin celebrated her 60th birthday by sharing the snap, in which she was wearing a blue top and not smiling for the camera as she held a fake head made to look like the President. This time, the red-headed beauty’s followers praised her for sharing the picture.

One person wrote, “I never had a problem with this,” while another echoed, “Have a good night! No worries, we will win!” A third user added, “Don’t apologize this time.”

However, some people on social media did not want to see the disturbing photograph on their feed. “The idea of recycling your own material is to recycle stuff that was funny or clever the first time. This was a pitiful cry for attention and it’s a pitiful cry for attention now,” one person stated. A second person commented, “If this backfires, are you gonna cry for the next four years about how the orange man ruined your life again?”

She later tweeted, “It’s not just that trump corrupted the election exactly the way he said he would, post office etc, it’s that 66 million + of my fellow Americans happily voted FOR Racism, Sexism, Qanon insanity, Pandemic denial, Kids in cages, Voter suppression, Church over State, Climate disaster.”

Three years ago, the Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List star was fired from hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special alongside Anderson Cooper after she shared the image in the first place. At the time, Cooper called the photo “disgusting and completely inappropriate.” See the shocking image, tweeted by Griffin, below.

Following the incident, Trump said the reality star should be “ashamed of herself” for posting the photo, adding that his youngest son, Barron Trump, had a “hard time” with seeing the picture.

Griffin initially apologized for his actions, saying she “crossed the line” but a year later, she took it back because she claimed the President was trying to make her look bad.

In 2019, the actress got candid about how her life drastically changed after the photoshoot. “I was on the no-fly list for two months, I was interrogated under oath … they were considering very seriously charging me with the crime of conspiracy to assassinate the president of the United States,” she told Jimmy Kimmel.