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Donald Trump Sparks Backlash From Critics After Turning Discussion of Pope Leo XIV's Cancer Into Conversation About Himself

Image of Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump managed to pat himself on the back while speaking of the pope's cancer diagnosis.

Oct. 15 2026, Updated 4:43 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump sparked outrage after shifting a question about Pope Leo XIV’s lung cancer diagnosis to praise the pontiff's brother for being a "big Trump supporter.”

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Laughlin Bullhead International Airport following a midterm rally in Arizona, Trump initially offered his "love and best wishes" to the 71-year-old pope, noting that the prognosis for his pulmonary adenocarcinoma appeared encouraging.

“I hear the prognosis for that type of a problem... it’s a cancer, it’s big stuff anytime you have cancer, but the prognosis seems to be good. I’ve watched... and we just want to wish him our love and our best wishes,” the 80-year-old president said.

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Image of Pope Leo has been diagnosed with lung cancer.
Source: MEGA

Pope Leo has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

However, Trump quickly pivoted to the pope’s older brother, Louis Prevost, an outspoken MAGA backer who also has cancer.

Trump, who has shared AI images of himself as the pope, described Prevost as a "fantastic guy," bragging, "They're big Trump supporters. They have MAGA all over their house."

He added that Prevost "loves the pope a lot," before concluding, "That’s good enough for me. But I just want to wish him well. Get better fast."

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Donald Trump's Remarks Spark Scrutiny From Critics

Image of When discussing the pope's health, Donald Trump pivoted to praise the Pontiff's MAGA brother.
Source: MEGA

When discussing the pope's health, Donald Trump pivoted to praise the pontiff's 'MAGA' brother.

The remarks drew heavy criticism from detractors who accused Trump of centering a global health issue around his own political movement.

The relationship between Trump and Pope Leo XIV — the first American pope — has been historically tense.

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Image of Social media blasted Trump's comments about the ailing pope's MAGA brother as narcissistic.
Source: MEGA

Social media blasted Donald Trump's comments about the ailing pope's MAGA brother as narcissistic.

Multiple social media observers mocked the pivot, saying the narcissistic president "found a way to talk about his favorite subject" or that he spoke well of the situation only "because he thinks the pope's brother likes him."

Some were disgusted that an official expression of sympathy regarding lung cancer was used to tally political loyalty, calling the "MAGA all over their house" comment entirely unnecessary for a get-well message.

Pope Leo XIV Has Been a Vocal Trump Critic

Image of The pope has been an outspoken critic of the POTUS.
Source: MEGA

The pope has been an outspoken critic of the POTUS.

The pope has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration's domestic and foreign policies, including U.S. military actions, while stating he has "no fear" of the administration and will continue speaking out against war and the death penalty.

As for the pontiff’s prognosis, the Vatican said he’s healing well.

“The surgery was completed successfully, within the expected timeframe and as planned, and the Holy Father has returned to his room,” the Vatican posted on Tuesday, October 13.

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