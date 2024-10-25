'Cognitively Impaired' Donald Trump Sparks Concern After Glitching and Slurring His Words While Reading Teleprompter at Las Vegas Rally: Watch
Donald Trump sparked concern once again when he was seen glitching and being unable to pronounce a word at a rally in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 24.
"Tip workers and service workers here in Nevada, increasing the so-called..." he said before not being able to get the rest of the sentence out.
Alongside the video, which was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the caption read: "Cognitively impaired 100 year old looking slurring Trump couldn’t even read his teleprompter last night."
Of course, people weren't surprised as this is hardly the first time this has occurred.
One person wrote, "'So called Tipala.' His brain is so addled he's unknowingly creating portmanteaus from the words Kamala and Tip," while another said, "He is getting tired."
A third person added: "It's just insane. It really is," while another said, "I believe it's just mental impairment. In other words, he's stupid!!"
As OK! previously reported, people have spoken out about Trump's health ahead of the 2024 election.
Omarosa Manigault Newman, who worked closely with Trump in the White House and on his reality show, shared her thoughts on his mental state recently.
“The reason Donald Trump is canceling these interviews is when he starts to stumble, he starts to pivot,” she told CNN's Laura Coates on Tuesday, October 15. “He wants to talk about you. He’ll start attacking you, Laura, instead of talking about policy issues because he can’t recall what they are.”
“He cannot repeat consistently his position on key issues… and that’s what you’re seeing in his decline right now," Manigault Newman added of why Trump has a hard time articulating his stance on issues.
The ex-reality star also claimed she saw this happening when he was on The Apprentice back in the day.
“Donald could come up with these very complicated figures,” she recalled, adding that by 2017 “Donald was unable to recall basic figures. He would forget the names of his Cabinet members.”
The former aide, who was fired by then-Chief of Staff John Kelly in late 2017, also claimed that Trump asked to exaggerate his doctor notes.
"Donald Trump dictated if for every single doctor from his original doctrine, 2015 to [medical advisor] Ronny Jackson to the doctors that came on after that. The one thing about Donald Trump is that you will never see the truth about his weight, about his health," she said.