'Old and Tired' Donald Trump Mocked for Falling Asleep During One of His Own Press Conferences: Watch

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA/@KamalaHQ/X

Donald Trump raised concerns for his old age after falling asleep at his press conference.

By:

Oct. 19 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Sleepyhead?

On Friday, October 18, Donald Trump, 78, was ridiculed for falling asleep at his own press conference.

Source: @KamalaHQ/X
Rival Kamala Harris’ campaign account shared a video of the Republican shutting his eyes during the Q&A along with the caption, “An exhausted Trump appears to be falling asleep during his campaign event.”

In response, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, bashed the father-of-five.

“Uh oh. The drugs are wearing off,” one person claimed, while another dissed, “Donald is old, tired and disgusting.”

A third individual joked, “Nap time grandpa,” as a fourth said, “This man is not physically or mentally up to the grueling job that is the presidency.”

Source: @KamalaHQ/X

Donald Trump was called 'old, tired and disgusting,' after on euser saw the clip of him falling asleep.

One more user quipped: “So when are we dubbing the name Drowsy Don?”

As OK! previously reported, on top of falling asleep at his own event, Trump has been mocked for his bizarre behavior during his public appearances as of late.

On Friday, October 18, the former reality TV star was bashed for walking around his stage in Michigan for 17 minutes after his audio went out.

“Broken rally. Broken campaign. Broken man. Trump wanders on the stage for 17 minutes as his audio goes out during rally in Michigan,” one person penned alongside a clip of Trump walking around the stage looking at the crowd.

Source: MEGA

Many people have vocalized that Donald Trump, 78, is too old to be president.

Users then reacted to the footage, with one writing, “Did these MAGAs actually chant words of worship for their fascist leader for 17 minutes as he meandered around the stage soaking in the adoration?” as a second noted, “But why were the MAGA cheering for literally nothing for 17 minutes?”

“Just imagine how BAD it stinks around that podium where the orange turd is aimlessly wandering around!” a third individual shared, referencing how many people have come forward claiming Trump smells bad.

“Best rally ever. No audio,” one more joked.

Additionally, on Thursday, October 17, Trump’s visit to the Knockout Barber Shop in the Bronx, N.Y., sparked health concerns.

old tired donald trump mocked falling asleep press conferences watch
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are neck and neck in the polls for the presidential election.

In a clip shared to X, Trump was seen taking a wide stance and uneven steps as he walked through two rows of people.

"Dude's gait is worse than a peg-legged pirate sailing through some rough sea," someone said after inspecting the video, while someone else added, "Dude is walking like they're on a f------ boat. WTF."

"An unsteady gait is a common issue for Dementia patients," a third pointed out. "The foam mats exacerbated his balance issues."

