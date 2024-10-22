or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics
OK LogoPolitics

'He Browned Out Again': Confused Donald Trump Sparks Concern by Looking for Woman Sitting Right Next to Him — Watch

Photo of Donald Trump and Christi Fraga
Source: @PBSNewsHour/youtube
By:

Oct. 22 2024, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump's clueless behavior is sparking more concerns for his health.

On Tuesday, October 22, the former president was speaking to Latino voters at a roundtable event in Doral, Fla., when he wanted to give a shout-out to Mayor Christi Fraga.

Though she was sitting right next to him, he confusingly asked if anyone knew where she was.

Article continues below advertisement
confused donald trump sparks concern looking woman watch
Source: @PBSNewsHour/youtube

At a Florida roundtable event, Donald Trump looked around for Christi Fraga despite the mayor sitting right next to him.

Article continues below advertisement

"I want to thank all of the representatives from the Doral area: the mayor and everybody — and where's Christi? Is she around?" Trump, 78, asked, eventually realizing she was beside him.

"Christi? Christi. Oh my, Christi," he expressed while grabbing her hand. "Boy, oh, boy. Hi, Christi."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Social media users were in disbelief over the blunder, with one person tweeting, "Yikes this is bad. His brain is fried."

"He browned out again [shaking my head]," said a second individual, while a third penned, "That interaction is right out of an assisted living facility."

"Scrambled eggs for brains. He is not fit to run a fry station much less America," an additional personal wrote, referring to how the father-of-five cooked food at McDonald's in Feasterville, Penn., on Sunday, October 20.

Article continues below advertisement
confused donald trump sparks concern looking woman watch
Source: @PBSNewsHour/youtube

The ex-president's behavior sparked more concerns over his cognitive abilities.

MORE ON:
Politics

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

However, as OK! reported, the ex-POTUS didn't actually take on a real shift at the fast food joint, as the eatery was closed to the public during his appearance. Nonetheless, he did serve some customers who were allowed to order via the drive-thru.

His gig comes as he continues to accuse Kamala Harris, 60, of lying about once working at a McDonald's decades ago.

Article continues below advertisement
confused donald trump sparks concern looking woman watch
Source: mega

Countless people have accused the ex-president of suffering from dementia.

Article continues below advertisement

CNBC reported a statement from the brand to explain that Trump's visit doesn't mean they're endorsing him in the 2024 election.

"As we’ve seen, our brand has been a fixture of conversation in this election cycle. While we’ve not sought this, it’s a testament to how much McDonald’s resonates with so many Americans," the message read. "McDonald’s does not endorse candidates for elected office and that remains true in this race for the next President."

Article continues below advertisement
confused donald trump sparks concern looking woman watch
Source: mega

Trump's decision to cancel a few planned appearances recently has some concerned he's too old to run for the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

"As a small, independent business owner, it is a fundamental value of my organization that we proudly open our doors to everyone who visits the Feasterville community," franchisee Derek Giacomantonio explained in a separate statement. "That’s why I accepted former President Trump’s request to observe the transformative working experience that 1 in 8 Americans have had: a job at McDonald’s."

Trump's confusing rants and false allegations — such as his claim that students can have gender-affirming surgery at school — have made many believe he's on a cognitive decline. Some have gone as far as to accuse the businessman of suffering from dementia.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.