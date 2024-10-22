'He Browned Out Again': Confused Donald Trump Sparks Concern by Looking for Woman Sitting Right Next to Him — Watch
Donald Trump's clueless behavior is sparking more concerns for his health.
On Tuesday, October 22, the former president was speaking to Latino voters at a roundtable event in Doral, Fla., when he wanted to give a shout-out to Mayor Christi Fraga.
Though she was sitting right next to him, he confusingly asked if anyone knew where she was.
"I want to thank all of the representatives from the Doral area: the mayor and everybody — and where's Christi? Is she around?" Trump, 78, asked, eventually realizing she was beside him.
"Christi? Christi. Oh my, Christi," he expressed while grabbing her hand. "Boy, oh, boy. Hi, Christi."
Social media users were in disbelief over the blunder, with one person tweeting, "Yikes this is bad. His brain is fried."
"He browned out again [shaking my head]," said a second individual, while a third penned, "That interaction is right out of an assisted living facility."
"Scrambled eggs for brains. He is not fit to run a fry station much less America," an additional personal wrote, referring to how the father-of-five cooked food at McDonald's in Feasterville, Penn., on Sunday, October 20.
However, as OK! reported, the ex-POTUS didn't actually take on a real shift at the fast food joint, as the eatery was closed to the public during his appearance. Nonetheless, he did serve some customers who were allowed to order via the drive-thru.
His gig comes as he continues to accuse Kamala Harris, 60, of lying about once working at a McDonald's decades ago.
CNBC reported a statement from the brand to explain that Trump's visit doesn't mean they're endorsing him in the 2024 election.
"As we’ve seen, our brand has been a fixture of conversation in this election cycle. While we’ve not sought this, it’s a testament to how much McDonald’s resonates with so many Americans," the message read. "McDonald’s does not endorse candidates for elected office and that remains true in this race for the next President."
"As a small, independent business owner, it is a fundamental value of my organization that we proudly open our doors to everyone who visits the Feasterville community," franchisee Derek Giacomantonio explained in a separate statement. "That’s why I accepted former President Trump’s request to observe the transformative working experience that 1 in 8 Americans have had: a job at McDonald’s."
Trump's confusing rants and false allegations — such as his claim that students can have gender-affirming surgery at school — have made many believe he's on a cognitive decline. Some have gone as far as to accuse the businessman of suffering from dementia.