Donald Trump's Former Doctor Claims Joe Biden May Be on a 'Mix' of 'Amphetamine-Type Drugs' to Stay Alert During Debate

donald trump doctor joe biden amphetamine type drugs debate pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 18 2024, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson boldly suggested President Joe Biden would need a cocktail of prescription stimulant drugs in order to stay alert for the upcoming presidential debate during a recent appearance on Donald Trump Jr.'s "Triggered" podcast.

donald trump doctor joe biden amphetamine type drugs debate
Source: mega

Ronny Jackson served as a White House physician during the Trump administration.

"Some of those are drugs that are engineered to try and help with your cognition," he explained. "Some of them are just to try and make you more awake. The amphetamine-type drugs like Adderall and things of that nature."

"And then there's things like Provigil that increase your alertness," he added. "So, I think they're probably trying to find just the right mix of stuff that can wake him up and make him a little bit more alert and with it."

donald trump doctor joe biden amphetamine type drugs debate
Source: mega

Ronny Jackson suggested President Joe Biden may take Adderall and Provigil to stay 'alert.'

Political pundit Ron Filipkowski took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out Jackson for name-dropping the drugs that he allegedly "dispensed in huge quantities" while serving at the White House during the Trump administration.

His proclivity for doling out the stimulants was allegedly so well known that it earned him the nickname — "the candy man."

donald trump doctor joe biden amphetamine type drugs debate
Source: mega

President Joe Biden is 81 years old.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
One critic replied in the comments section, "MAGA already lining up the excuses for [Donald] Trump‘s poor debate performance…As expected," and another chimed in, "Now we know what the Candy Man prescribes to Trump."

"Welcome to Magaland! Where every accusation is a confession," a third penned. A fourth noted, "The accusations, confessions and projections are so transparent at this point it’s laughable."

donald trump hush money trial gag order appeal denied
Source: mega

Donald Trump forgot Ronny Jackson's name at a recent speaking engagement.

This comes the embattled politician was mocked for forgetting the doctor's name at a Saturday, June 15, speaking engagement.

"I took a cognitive test, and I aced it. Doc Ronny — Doc Ronny Johnson. Does everyone know Ronny Johnson, congressman from Texas?" he said at the time. "He was the White House doctor and he told me I was the healthiest president he feels in history. So I liked him very much."

Source: OK!

"Trump forgets Ronny Jackson's name while attacking Biden for purported cognitive decline," one X user pointed out, while another said, "Ronny Johnson? The guy was his White House physician. He’s been at tons of rallies. He went to court with him in NYC. He forgot his name?"

