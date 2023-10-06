Donald Trump's Campaign Slams Hillary Clinton After She Suggests MAGA Extremists Need 'Formal Deprogramming'
A spokesperson for Make America Great Again Inc. hit back after Hillary Clinton compared MAGA supporters to a cult.
The former Secretary of State told CNN's Christiane Amanpour that during her stint as senator, there were "bitter battles" between parties over issues such as gun control and the economy, "but there wasn’t this little tail of extremism wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today."
"Sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure," she continued in the interview that is set to air on Monday, October 9.
"He’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions, and when do they break with him?" she asked. "You know, because at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members."
Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for the pro-Trump PAC responded to Clinton's comments in a statement shared on Friday morning, October 6.
"President Trump has said countless times that they are only coming after him because he stands in their way from coming after you — and Hillary Clinton just confirmed that to be true," Leavitt claimed.
"Tens of millions of Americans will reject the Democrat Party’s re-education camp agenda in November 2024 when we make Donald Trump the 47th President of the United States," she concluded.
- President Joe Biden Dubbing MAGA Republicans 'Extremists' Leaves Fox Hosts Divided: 'He's Not Saying All Republicans'
- Ann Coulter Claims Donald Trump Dissed Her Because 'He's Afraid of Me': 'He's a Gigantic P----'
- Former Donald Trump Ally Chris Christie Mocks Ex President's Ability To Draw A Crowd At CPAC: 'That Room Was Half-Full'
Clinton's remarks on MAGA extremism come shortly after President Joe Biden shared similar sentiments.
"There is an extremist movement that does not share the basic beliefs of our democracy. The MAGA Movement," he said in a Thursday, September 28, speech in Arizona. "Not every Republican — not even the majority of Republicans — adhere to the extremist MAGA ideology But there is no question that today’s Republican Party is driven and intimidated by MAGA extremists."
"Their extreme agenda, if carried out, would fundamentally alter the institutions of American Democracy as we know it," he said at the time.
"So, you, me, and every American who is committed to preserving our democracy carry a special responsibility," the 80-year-old POTUS continued. "We have to stand up for America’s values embodied in our Declaration of Independence because we know MAGA extremists have already proven they won’t."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from her comments on MAGA, Clinton also weighed in with her opinions on which candidates would go head-to-head in the 2024 election. While she believed that Trump would be the GOP nominee, she noted that Biden still had a fighting chance to win.
"One will wreck our democracy. One violates the law on a regular basis. One appeals to the worst in our collective psyche. The other gets things done," she explained. "Why is that a hard choice?"