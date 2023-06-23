Donald Trump Mocked After Claiming He Doesn't 'Need Any Help' in Ongoing Classified Documents Case: 'So Pathetic'
Donald Trump sparked backlash after insisting that he's been turning down advice from top legal minds amid his ongoing criminal cases.
"You know, I tell all the people that all come in, they wanna help ... biggest people, some of the biggest people, the biggest law firms, the biggest lawyers," he told a crowd at his New Jersey golf club on Thursday, June 22, in a clip shared by Ron Filipowski. "I said, 'Listen, I don't need any help.' I don't want any help in campaigns."
Trump critics took to Twitter to slam the controversial political figure, with one calling his comments "so pathetic." Others quipped it was likely that the opposite of his claims was actually true.
"AKA he’s stuck with who he’s got, no one else is willing to touch this case. No true American wants to defend someone who committed espionage," one user wrote, while another agreed with them. "Translation: no serious lawyer agreed to represent him."
"Do people actually believe this?" a third asked. "Jack Smith's team is going to destroy him if there's a trial. His best bet is to plead guilty and agree to be barred from holding office ever again.
"The help he needs is called psychiatric," a fourth posted.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was charged with 37-counts including willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction in connection with boxes of classified documents that were confiscated from the former president's Mar-a-Lago home last August.
During a recent sit-down with Fox News personality Bret Baier, Trump argued he'd simply been too "busy" to go through all of his packed items after leaving the White House.
"I wanted to go through the boxes and get all of my personal things out," he said at the time. "These boxes were interspersed with all sorts of things, golf shirts, clothing, pants, shoes, there were many things."