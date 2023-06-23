Donald Trump Mocked After Claiming He Doesn't 'Need Any Help' in Ongoing Classified Documents Case: 'So Pathetic'

Donald Trump sparked backlash after insisting that he's been turning down advice from top legal minds amid his ongoing criminal cases.

"You know, I tell all the people that all come in, they wanna help ... biggest people, some of the biggest people, the biggest law firms, the biggest lawyers," he told a crowd at his New Jersey golf club on Thursday, June 22, in a clip shared by Ron Filipowski. "I said, 'Listen, I don't need any help.' I don't want any help in campaigns."