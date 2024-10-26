'Something Is Wrong': Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns After He's Seen Dragging His Leg — Watch
Donald Trump is making people worried.
As election day draws near, the right-wing leader, 78, appeared to be limping on his right leg while out on the campaign trail, causing huge concern over the state of his health.
"Still dragging that right leg," the caption of the footage of Trump waving as he appeared to have difficulty walking read.
"Something is wrong. He doesn’t want the pee bag leaking. That is not want is wrong with in general…he is just f------ crazy," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote.
"He’s too old for the job," a second person pointed out.
"Wow I just noticed that?? He is definitely dragging his right leg," a third added.
The concern comes as former Trump staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed her former boss has been trying to hide the truth about his well-being and physical fitness. "Donald Trump dictated if for every single doctor from his original doctrine, 2015 to [medical advisor] Ronny Jackson to the doctors that came on after that. The one thing about Donald Trump is that you will never see the truth about his weight, about his health," she alleged in a recent interview.
“I think that reporters should start asking different questions, very specific questions. I think they should ask about his health in terms of his heart. They should ask has Donald Trump ever had any issues with, for instance, has he ever had a stint. I think a journalist should ask that and see if they’ll answer the true question… but the truth is that they’ve been covering things up and they have not been forthright with this country and the nation needs to know what his true health status is," The Apprentice alum added.
While his physical health may be in question, as is his mental after his numerous flubs in speeches at recent rallies. "When I'm president, I will use Title 42 to end the try..." he began at a recent event before losing his train of thought and then switching to tell the audience, "We need to do this."
As OK! previously reported, Trump seemed a bit off during a recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast when the host asked him how he felt when he became the President in 2017, only to start talking about the attempt on his life in July.
"Well, first of all, it was very surreal. It was very interesting," he said of stepping into the White House. "When I got shot, it wasn't surreal. That should have been surreal. When I was lying on the ground, I knew exactly what was going on. I knew exactly where I was hit. They said, 'You were hit all over the place because there was so much blood from the ear.'"