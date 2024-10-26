'Something Is Wrong': Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns After He's Seen Dragging His Leg — Watch

"Wow I just noticed that?? He is definitely dragging his right leg," a third added.

The concern comes as former Trump staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed her former boss has been trying to hide the truth about his well-being and physical fitness. "Donald Trump dictated if for every single doctor from his original doctrine, 2015 to [medical advisor] Ronny Jackson to the doctors that came on after that. The one thing about Donald Trump is that you will never see the truth about his weight, about his health," she alleged in a recent interview.

“I think that reporters should start asking different questions, very specific questions. I think they should ask about his health in terms of his heart. They should ask has Donald Trump ever had any issues with, for instance, has he ever had a stint. I think a journalist should ask that and see if they’ll answer the true question… but the truth is that they’ve been covering things up and they have not been forthright with this country and the nation needs to know what his true health status is," The Apprentice alum added.