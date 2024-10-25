Donald Trump Mocked for Adding Golf Swing to the End of His Typical Dance After Arnold Palmer Manhood Jokes: 'The Senile Salute'

Donald Trump seemed to change up his dance moves at a recent rally, as instead of just swaying on stage, he added a golf swing to the end of his routine — not too long after he made fun of Arnold Palmer's manhood.

Of course, people couldn't help but mock him. One person wrote, "Arnold Palmer two stroke," while another said, "The Senile Salute."

A third person added: "I believe he thinks he has an Arnold Palmer in each hand," while another added, "This is called 'Jerking off Arnold Palmer' — notice the golf swing at the end.