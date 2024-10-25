or
Donald Trump Mocked for Adding Golf Swing to the End of His Typical Dance After Arnold Palmer Manhood Jokes: 'The Senile Salute'

donald trump dance arnold palmer
Source: mega

Donald Trump was mocked for adding a golf swing to his rally dance — watch.

By:

Oct. 25 2024, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

Donald Trump seemed to change up his dance moves at a recent rally, as instead of just swaying on stage, he added a golf swing to the end of his routine — not too long after he made fun of Arnold Palmer's manhood.

Of course, people couldn't help but mock him. One person wrote, "Arnold Palmer two stroke," while another said, "The Senile Salute."

A third person added: "I believe he thinks he has an Arnold Palmer in each hand," while another added, "This is called 'Jerking off Arnold Palmer' — notice the golf swing at the end.

donald trump dance arnold palmer
Source: mega

Donald Trump seemed to switch up his recent dance moves!

As OK! previously reported, Trump, 78, weirdly brought up Palmer during one of his rallies.

“Donald Trump's closing message is discussing Arnold Palmer's p---- with Pennsylvanians,” one person wrote alongside the viral clip of the ex-president.

“This is a guy that was all man. When he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh my God. That's unbelievable.’ Haha, I had to say it," he said in the clip.

donald trump dance arnold palmer
Source: mega

Donald Trump is married to Melania Trump, but she rarely makes appearances at his events.

Of course, people were confused about Trump's remarks.

“So he didn’t just creep on teen pageant girls but also male golfers too?... who knew,” one person said, while another stated: “The other day Trump danced nonstop for 40 minutes… Today, he’s talking about the size of another man’s p----. He’s completely lost it.”

donald trump dance arnold palmer
Source: mega

Donald Trump recently called out Arnold Palmer's manhood in a speech.

Stormy Daniels, who claimed she's been intimate with Trump, also mocked the situation while doing a comedic Q&A with political impressionist Matt Friend, who was pretending to be the embattled ex-prez.

When Friend asked her if she'd be voting for Trump in the 2024 presidential election, she replied, "No ... Because you're no Arnold Palmer."

"How would my little size compare to Arnold?" Friend quipped, still impersonating the ex-reality star. "Because Arnold had a great schlong. He got a big one in the locker room, it was so big."

Daniels responded, "Mine's bigger."

donald trump dance arnold palmer
Source: mega

Donald Trump frequently dances at his rallies.

The blonde beauty claimed to be intimate with Trump after they met at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006, however, he has denied having an affair with her.

