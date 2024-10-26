Inside Donald Trump's Wild Interview: Ex-Prez Deflects and Babbles About UFO's During Shocking Joe Rogan Chat: Watch
Donald Trump had quite a bit to say while sitting down with Joe Rogan.
The Republican nominee, 78, made a strange appearance on the Friday, October 25, episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," where he babbled on and dodged questions about his past presidency, UFO's and went on an odd rant about Abraham Lincoln.
When the media personality, 57, asked Trump what it was like to become the President in 2017, he said, "Well, first of all, it was very surreal. It was very interesting."
The businessman then deflected the question to his near assassination last July. "When I got shot, it wasn't surreal. That should have been surreal. When I was lying on the ground, I knew exactly what was going on. I knew exactly where I was hit. They said, 'You were hit all over the place because there was so much blood from the ear.'"
In another bizarre moment, Trump touch upon UFO's. "I have to be honest. I have never been a believer. I have people that Area 51 or whatever it is. I think it's the number one tourist attraction in the whole country or something. Area 51 in Las Vegas," he said.
In an additional detour, the right-wing politician pivoted to one of the founding fathers. “Lincoln had a, I don't know. I've never read this, I heard it from people in the White House who really understand what was going on with the whole life of the White House,” he added. “But Lincoln had the yips about, in a way, as the golfers would say, he had a phobia about [Confederate General] Robert E. Lee. Said, ‘I can't beat Robert’ because Robert E. Lee won many battles in a row.”
As OK! previously reported, with only days to go before the 2024 election, Trump has continued to lay out his plan for the country if he returns to the White House.
"I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election," he ranted in a recent post shared to his Truth Social account. "Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. Which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again."
"We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON’T!" Trump continued. "Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials."