Donald Trump Threatens to Prosecute People Who 'Cheat' in 2024 Election 'to the Fullest Extent of the Law'
Donald Trump announced he plans to go after lawyers, donors, voters and others if he believes they cheated in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
On Friday, October 25, the 78-year-old former president issued a "cease and desist" via Truth Social, as he warned that he and his attorneys were "watching the sanctity" of the election "very closely."
"I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election," he wrote on the conservative social media platform. "It was a Disgrace to our Nation!"
"Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law," he added. "Which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again."
"We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON’T!" Trump continued. "Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials."
"Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country," he concluded.
This isn't the first time Trump has appeared to suggest cheating is already occurring in the 2024 presidential election. Last month, he threatened legal action against Google for allegedly showing mostly negative stories about him and good stories about Vice President Kamala Harris.
"This is an ILLEGAL ACTIVITY, and hopefully the Justice Department will criminally prosecute them for this blatant Interference of Elections," he continued. "If not, and subject to the Laws of our Country, I will request their prosecution, at the maximum levels, when I win the Election, and become President of the United States!"
Trump also insisted that CBS should lose their broadcasting privileges after 60 Minutes aired an edited interview featuring Harris for their "election special" episode.
"60 Minutes is a major part of the News Organization of CBS, which has just created the Greatest Fraud in Broadcast History," he wrote at the time. "CBS should lose its license, and it should be bid out to the Highest Bidder, as should all other Broadcast Licenses, because they are just as corrupt as CBS — and maybe even WORSE!"
In a follow-up post, he penned, "This will go down as the single biggest scandal in broadcast history."