Politics Donald Trump Humiliates J.D. Vance by Saying He Won't Endorse Him If He Runs for President in 2028 Source: MEGA Donald Trump humiliated Vice President J.D. Vance, pitting him against Marco Rubio in a 2028 flash poll. Lesley Abravanel May 12 2026, Updated 10:37 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump embarrassed his second-in-command as he polled his audience in the White House Rose Garden on Monday, May 11, asking whether they preferred Vice President J.D. Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio for president in 2028. Despite Vance being the expected frontrunner for the Republican nomination, his historic unpopularity has allowed Rubio, who was not present at the event, to gain ground in the polls, with some pundits predicting that the former Florida senator is angling for the position. Trump asked the crowd, "Who likes J.D. Vance?" followed by "Who likes Marco Rubio?" Although Vance received solid applause, Trump described Rubio's reception as "very nice" and floated them as a potential "dream team," effectively suggesting his own Vice President might have to share or concede the top of a future ticket.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump polled the audience at a May 11 event.

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🚨EMBARASSING!! Trump just humiliated JD. Vance by polling the audience about whether they like him or Marco Rubio better for president in 2028.



Then, he insisted he DOESN’T have his endorsement “under any circumstance.”



If I was JD Vance I’d be MORTIFIED right now. pic.twitter.com/DQWHRjefzg — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 12, 2026 Source: @CalltoActivism/X Donald Trump didn't endorse J.D. Vance.

Despite calling them a "perfect ticket," Trump, who has jabbed at his veep before, explicitly stated, "That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance," leaving Vance’s future political standing uncertain. Popular anti-Trump X account Call to Activism posted, “EMBARASSING!! Trump just humiliated J.D. Vance by polling the audience about whether they like him or Marco Rubio better for president in 2028. Then, he insisted he DOESN’T have his endorsement ‘under any circumstance.’ If I were J.D. Vance, I’d be MORTIFIED right now.” “Trump literally 'gets off' on publicly humiliating his supplicants,” commented another, while someone else had a suggestion, saying, “J.D. should just poll the cabinet about the 25th Amendment. Trump isn’t going to endorse him. Why protect Trump?”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump called the VP a 'little boy.'

This isn't the first time the POTUS poked at Vance. In a bizarre jab while discussing the security response to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, Trump joked that the Secret Service had lifted Vance "like he was a little boy.” Trump jokingly questioned why they hadn't lifted him just as fast, remarking that seeing Vance "ripped out of the chair" was "a view of the week.”

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Source: MEGA Vance is facing historically low approval ratings.

Vance is facing historically low approval ratings, with net ratings dropping to -18 points, a significant decline from a +3 percent rating earlier in his term. CNN reported that Vance has experienced a 21-point drop in net approval, making him the most unpopular vice president at this stage in their term, with net ratings dropping from positive to -18 points. Despite this, he remains a frontrunner for the 2028 Republican nomination, leading potential fields in early polling. Still, experts say he should look over his shoulder because Rubio is gaining on him.

Source: MEGA Rubio is experiencing a significant surge in popularity.