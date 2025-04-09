'Staged and Fake': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Standing on Artificial Turf During White House Tree Planting Photo Op

The president joined the White House gardener to allegedly help plant a new tree, replacing the Jackson Magnolia, a 200-year-old tree near the west side of the South Portico of the building.

In a previous Truth Social post, Trump shared that the tree was in "terrible condition, a very dangerous safety hazard, at the White House Entrance, no less."

The White House shared a series of photos of Trump planting the tree on X, formerly known as Twitter, since no media were allowed at the event.

They wrote: "President Trump plants a new descendant sapling of the historic 'Jackson Magnolia.' The White House remains committed to the stewardship and preservation of its historic grounds. 'We have a beautiful tree now in the White House.' — @POTUS."