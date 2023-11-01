Donald Trump Yells at Judge to 'Leave My Children Alone' in Scathing Truth Social Rant Targeting New York Fraud Trial

"Letitia James before Trump and developer Hating Judge, Arthur Engoron, which should have never been brought in that the so-called STAR WITNESS, SleazeBag Lawyer (for many people) Michael Cohen, admitted last week on the stand that he LIED, and also that your favorite President, Donald J. Trump, or anyone from the Trump Organization, NEVER TOLD HIM TO INFLATE VALUES ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, the opposite of what he told the A.G. in order to get this HOAX started," Trump wrote. "Therefore, on that fact alone, this Fake Case should be dismissed."

"Additionally, however, the Financial Statements Values are Conservative (LOW!), Mar-a-Lago is worth MUCH MORE than $18,000,000, there is a 100% Disclaimer Clause on the 1st page of the Statements," he continued. "The Banks and Insurance Companies were paid in full, no defaults, they all made money, and there is no Victim (except me!)."

The ex-prez ended his rant by targeting the judge. "Leave my children alone, Engoron," he penned. "You are a disgrace to the legal profession!"