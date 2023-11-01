Donald Trump Yells at Judge to 'Leave My Children Alone' in Scathing Truth Social Rant Targeting New York Fraud Trial
Former President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Judge Arthur Engoron and New York State Attorney General Letitia James in a Truth Social rant just hours before his son, Donald Trump Jr., is set to testify.
"Letitia James before Trump and developer Hating Judge, Arthur Engoron, which should have never been brought in that the so-called STAR WITNESS, SleazeBag Lawyer (for many people) Michael Cohen, admitted last week on the stand that he LIED, and also that your favorite President, Donald J. Trump, or anyone from the Trump Organization, NEVER TOLD HIM TO INFLATE VALUES ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, the opposite of what he told the A.G. in order to get this HOAX started," Trump wrote. "Therefore, on that fact alone, this Fake Case should be dismissed."
"Additionally, however, the Financial Statements Values are Conservative (LOW!), Mar-a-Lago is worth MUCH MORE than $18,000,000, there is a 100% Disclaimer Clause on the 1st page of the Statements," he continued. "The Banks and Insurance Companies were paid in full, no defaults, they all made money, and there is no Victim (except me!)."
The ex-prez ended his rant by targeting the judge. "Leave my children alone, Engoron," he penned. "You are a disgrace to the legal profession!"
Trump's unhinged rant was posted at 2:28 AM message, leading many online to speculate whether he was either keeping very late hours or suffering from a severe case of insomnia.
One social media user shared Trump's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the date and time of the post circled. They wrote, "Okay, so this is just adding to the pile of evidence that Trump doesn't sleep... like at all."
This post follows a 4:30 AM message the previous day, further fueling speculation about Trump's sleeping patterns.
Trump has been known to frequently target AG James and Judge Engoron. However, in this particular post, he also directed his ire towards his former fixer, Cohen, who testified against him last week.
This outburst comes just before the court hearing on Wednesday, November 1, where Trump's eldest son, Trump Jr., is scheduled to testify.
Eric Trump is set to testify on Thursday, with both Ivanka Trump and Trump himself expected to testify next week. However, it remains to be seen whether they will invoke their right to remain silent under the Fifth Amendment.
