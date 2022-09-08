Hillary Clinton Slams Donald Trump Following FBI Raid On Mara-a-Lago
Hillary Clinton was extremely alarmed after classified documents were seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. During her Wednesday, September 7, appearance on The View, the former Secretary of State emphasized that the situation is no laughing matter and should be taken extremely seriously.
“It should concern every American because those documents, and the empty folders they were marked, suggest that there was really important, secret information that is essential to our country’s defense and security," Clinton explained to the panel.
The two time presidential candidate noted that it was “terrifying” to think that the 45th president had documents that “included information about — we don’t know which — an ally or an adversary’s nuclear program.”
Clinton went on to reveal her experience with extremely confidential classified documents saying that “a military courier” would deliver the documents to her office that were sealed in “a briefcase locked to his wrist.” The courier would then watch as she read through the papers.
“I don’t understand how these documents ended up where they are,” Clinton said. “I don’t understand how he was permitted to take them, even to the residence, let alone to a country club in Florida. I don’t understand it.”
“People literally die to get our government information. They go to prison, they get exiled. It’s dangerous, oftentimes, and the idea that this would have been done, I hope that everybody takes really seriously," the left leaning politician emphasized.
Joy Behar then chimed in asking, “Where was the guy with the lockbox?” to which Clinton replied, “That’s what I’m asking! I don’t know.”
“It’s not like they were in a vault,” Clinton said of the documents found on the Florida estate. “They were in a storage room where people go in and out getting umbrellas for the pool or something else.”
As OK! previously reported, the FBI raided Trump's Palm Beach residence on Monday, August 8th. The businessman's personal office was raided and reportedly opened a safe during their search which may have obtained the highly guarded documents.