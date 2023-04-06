Stormy Daniels Says Donald Trump's 'Crimes Against Me' Don't Warrant Jail Time
Say what? Despite Stormy Daniels continuing to obliterate Donald Trump on social media, the adult film star doesn't think their hush money scandal warrants a prison sentence.
"I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration," she confessed during a chat with Piers Morgan, which will air on Thursday, April 6.
"I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely," she added. "If he doesn't, it opens the door for other people to think they can get away with that, and worse."
As OK! reported, the former POTUS, 76, paid Daniels $130,000 to buy her silence over their alleged 2006 affair. The transaction went down prior to the 2016 election, as Trump wanted to protect his image, and he falsified business documents to keep the ordeal under wraps.
He's also denied ever sleeping with with the Full Disclosure author, 44.
The businessman was arraigned in New York on Tuesday, April 4, where he plead not guilty to 34 felony charges.
Meanwhile, Daniels has been having a field day since he was indicted last week. "Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond...also don't want to spill my champagne," she quipped on Twitter. "#Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment."
Plus, on the day of Trump's arraignment, it was revealed her adult films were hitting an all-time high viewership, with a report claiming Daniels' name saw a whopping 32,400 percent increase from average searches.
On the downside, the bombshell was also ordered to pay the father-of-five $121,972 in legal fees in relation to the 2018 defamation lawsuit she hurled against him, though that case was eventually dismissed.
After Trump's arraignment — where he was fingerprinted but not handcuffed — he immediately flew back to his home in Mar-A-Lago, Fla., where he gave a speech to a crowd of supporters.
"Never thought a thing like this could happen in America. Our country is going to hell. Beginning with the radical left, Alvin Bragg of New York, campaigned that he was going to get President Trump. He was campaigning," The Apprentice producer exclaimed. "As it turns out, everyone who looked at this crime said there is no crime and that it should have never been brought. The most embarrassing time in our country's history."