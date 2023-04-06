Stormy Daniels Believes Donald Trump's Arrest Is A Sign Of 'Progress In Our Justice System' For Women
Stormy Daniels reflected on past political sex scandals as she admitted she believes Donald Trump's recent arraignment is a true sign of "progress" for women in her Thursday, April 6, sit-down with Piers Morgan.
Condemning the theory that the controversial businessman was being targeted due to his status as a Republican who is campaigning for the upcoming 2024 election, the adult film star instead offered the more "positive" viewpoint that Trump was arrested because the U.S. has "made progress in our justice system and in our country and for women."
Morgan and Daniels — whose birth name is Stephanie Clifford — went on to discuss historical sex scandals helmed by Democrats, with the TalkTV personality confessing he felt that in light of the #MeToo movement, people now would likely judge a similar situation differently than society had in the past.
"That’s what I hope and believe. People just trashed Ms Lewinsky and all the way back through history, and I would like to believe if those things happened now it would be different," Daniels replied, noting that she suspects Trump and the "MAGA people" would "spin it" to say this is a situation where the conservative politician is simply being singled out.
"But is it really? I am hoping it is just us moving forward and you can apply that to how racial crimes are handled," she continued. "Hopefully, it is a sign of progress as a whole."
"In this case, it is a sex scandal and a woman speaking out against someone in power and they want to say it is just because it is him (Trump)," she pointed out. "I would like to think it doesn’t matter that it is him, he just happens to be the one now."
As OK! previously reported, a grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday, March 30, following the Manhattan District Attorney's years-long investigation into alleged "hush money" payments Trumps' former lawyer made to the porn star on his behalf prior to the 2016 election.
Daniels claims the former president paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about their 2006 affair that occurred one year after the 76-year-old tied the knot with wife Melania.
Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying records in connection with reimbursement payments made to Michael Cohen, but pleaded not guilty to all charges.
