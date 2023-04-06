Stormy Daniels Believes Donald Trump's Arrest Is A Sign Of 'Progress In Our Justice System' For Women

Stormy Daniels reflected on past political sex scandals as she admitted she believes Donald Trump's recent arraignment is a true sign of "progress" for women in her Thursday, April 6, sit-down with Piers Morgan.

Condemning the theory that the controversial businessman was being targeted due to his status as a Republican who is campaigning for the upcoming 2024 election, the adult film star instead offered the more "positive" viewpoint that Trump was arrested because the U.S. has "made progress in our justice system and in our country and for women."