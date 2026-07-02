HEALTH Donald Trump Brutally Mocked After Claiming He 'Had a Conversation With Teddy Roosevelt' as Dementia Rumors Swirl Source: library-of-america;MEGA Donald Trump had a conversation with an AI-version of Theodore Roosevelt during his trip to North Dakota. Lesley Abravanel July 2 2026, Published 12:12 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump sparked widespread mockery online after appearing to treat an AI-generated version of Theodore Roosevelt as a real person during a visit to the newly opened Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, N.D. During a tour of the exhibit, Trump engaged with a highly lifelike, AI-powered animatronic replica of the 26th president. The POTUS asked the digital avatar if he considered the Panama Canal his greatest achievement and pressed him on the phased handover of the waterway.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said it was an 'honor' to speak to an AI-version of Theodore Roosevelt.

Article continues below advertisement

In response, the AI Teddy described the canal as one of his proudest battles but emphasized that true greatness is ultimately measured by improvements in everyday life, conservation and the Square Deal. Trump thanked the avatar, calling the experience "fantastic" and an "honor.” Mockery erupted online after Trump gave a speech hours later to an amphitheater audience, boasting about the interaction.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump: "I even had a conversation with Theodore Roosevelt. I said, 'What do you think about the Panama Canal? Do you consider that your greatest achievement and how do you feel about the fact that the Democrats gave the Panama Canal away to Panama for $1?'" pic.twitter.com/nP0ox7ensO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X

The POTUS was clearly impressed with his chat with the 26th president, who died at the age of 60 of a coronary embolism in 1919, telling his North Dakota rally audience, “I even had a conversation with Theodore Roosevelt. I said, 'What do you think about the Panama Canal? Do you consider that your greatest achievement and how do you feel about the fact that the Democrats gave the Panama Canal away to Panama for $1?'" Critics quickly took to social media to ridicule the statement, with many comparing the interaction to an elderly person treating an AI simulation as an actual historical figure.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA;CMOSH Donald Trump was mocked for 'seeming to believe AI Teddy Roosevelt is real.'

“Trump, 80, seems to believe AI Teddy Roosevelt is real and tells Roosevelt it's an 'honor to be with him,” posted HQ News Now. “Um… Theodore Roosevelt died in 1919, but dementia Don believes he had a conversation with him? I’m gonna have to add that to the list,” said one commenter along with a photo listing Trump’s many “insane” comments. Social media historian Robert Johnson offered a hilariously accurate list comparing Trump and Roosevelt. “1. Teddy Roosevelt, the first American to win a Nobel Peace Prize 2. Teddy Bear named after Teddy Roosevelt. During a hunting trip, Roosevelt refused to shoot an injured black bear that his assistants had captured and tied to a tree, calling the act unsportsmanlike. 3. Trump, the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime. 4. Trumpy Bear, a gag gift plushie."

'Obvious Dementia'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was swarmed with dementia allegations after his recent viral comment.