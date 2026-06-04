Politics Donald Trump Stroke Fears Explode as President Accused of Suffering 'Another Serious Medical Episode' Source: MEGA;UNSPLASH Donald Trump continues to fuel speculation about his health despite boasting about 'excellent' results from his recent physical exam. Lesley Abravanel June 4 2026, Published 2:43 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Unconfirmed online reports claim President Donald Trump may have suffered a stroke, using a tense congressional exchange between Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to fuel the speculation. However, the White House has flatly denied any health crisis, stating that the commander-in-chief remains in excellent condition. During a House Foreign Affairs Committee budget hearing, Lieu grilled Rubio on the 79-year-old POTUS' health and recent absence from the public eye.

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Source: MEGA Marco Rubio was grilled on Donald Trump dozing off during Cabinet meetings.

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Lieu played video clips of Trump appearing to fall asleep during cabinet meetings. He demanded transparency over the administration's concealment of Trump's health, pointing out that the public had not seen the president in person for eight days. Rubio strongly defended the president, asserting that Trump works "inhumane hours," never sleeps in meetings, and is not cognitively impaired. Lieu fired back by accusing Rubio of lying to Congress to protect the administration.

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🚨JUST IN: There’s been rumors swirling that Donald Trump suffered a stroke this past week & the Trump Administration is keeping it hidden from the public.



Donald Trump has not been seen in 8 days. pic.twitter.com/l8ip2E1CHp — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) June 3, 2026 Source: @LucasSa56947288

Canadian journalist Mark Slapinski and other online commentators amplified this congressional clash to argue that the administration is actively covering up a severe medical event. Beyond the hearing, internet speculation has relied on two primary observations: Trump went unseen at public events for over a week, and when he finally reappeared in a pre-recorded podcast interview, online observers pointed out that his right eye appeared visibly swollen.

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Source: MEGA Critics have recently noticed swelling in one of Donald Trump's eyes.

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CONFIRMED



Donald Trump suffered a stroke recently



Or another serious medical episode



Source: Congressman Ted Lieu — Mark Slapinski (@mark_slapinski) June 3, 2026 Source: @mark_slapinski

“CONFIRMED. Donald Trump suffered a stroke recently. Or another serious medical episode. Source: Congressman Ted Lieu,” Slapinski posted on Wednesday, June 3. While Lieu did raise concerns about the almost-80-year-old president’s health and cognitive abilities after observing him fall asleep during meetings, the California Democrat did not confirm that Trump suffered a stroke or any other specific medical episode. Although independent medical analysts have publicly speculated on Trump's neurological patterns, shuffling gait and speech changes, no verified medical data supports the claim of a recent stroke. The White House continues to reject all allegations of cognitive or physical decline.

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Source: MEGA The White House repeatedly denies Donald Trump's rumored health decline.

“There’s been rumors swirling that Donald Trump suffered a stroke this past week & the Trump Administration is keeping it hidden from the public. Donald Trump has not been seen in 8 days,” posted popular anti-Trump activist Lucas Sanders. While Trump reemerged in a rocky Oval Office presser on Wednesday, his appearance did not quell the rumors, with many noting he did not look or sound well. Dr. Bruce Davidson, a professor at Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, previously speculated that Trump may have suffered a stroke.

White House Denies Donald Trump Health Concerns

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is days away from his 80th birthday.