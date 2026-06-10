or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Jimmy Kimmel
OK LogoPolitics

Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Donald Trump for Taking a 'Nap' During NBA Finals Game Amid Health Concerns: 'Hope Joe Biden Was Watching This'

image of trump, Joe Biden, jimmy Kimmel
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube/MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel made fun of Donald Trump's appearance at the NBA game.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 10 2026, Updated 11:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel took shots at Donald Trump on the Tuesday, June 9, episode of his eponymous late-night show where he teased the president for appearing to fall asleep during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Trump, 79, attended the match between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at New York City's Madison Square Garden on June 8, and his appearance didn't draw much enthusiasm from the crowd of screaming basketball fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump during his opening monologue on June 9.

The comedian, 58, began his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! by joking Trump was the "first sitting president to shut down a major United States city so he could take a nap in front of a sold-out crowd at the NBA finals.”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Was Booed During the Game

image of jimmy Kimmel
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube

The comedian joked Donald Trump is 'the first sitting president to shut down a major United States city so he could take a nap in front of a sold-out crowd at the NBA finals.'

“The question on everyone’s mind was, would the president get booed in the Garden? The team didn’t want this,” Kimmel continued. “So they were smart. They tried something clever: They showed him on the Jumbotron during the national anthem when it’s frowned upon to boo.”

The POTUS was frequently jeered at during the game, with Kimmel also analyzing his behavior during the national anthem performance.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of trump
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube

Donald Trump appeared to get some shut-eye during the NBA game on June 8.

“That strategy did not work at all,” Kimmel quipped as he showed a video clip of fans taunting Trump when he stood and saluted during the song.

“He’s saluting for no reason. They’re booing. See, in his brain, he’s on stage at a Springsteen concert and they think he’s Bruce. They’re saying ‘Bruce.’ It was a booze cruise inside the arena and all the way up to the watch party at Bryant Park,” the talk show host added.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Compared the POTUS to Joe Biden

image of Joe biden
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump often referred to Joe Biden as 'Sleepy Joe.'

Kimmel then presented footage of the businessman appearing to snooze while sitting courtside, with the frequent Academy Awards emcee joking Trump had a “belly full” of snacks.

“It was nap time," Kimmel said, before comparing Trump to Joe Biden's infamous moniker "Sleepy Joe."

"Sleepy Joe" refers to the former president, 83, often looking dozed off and having low-energy during political meetings. The mean-spirited term was created by Trump himself in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

image of trump
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube

Donald Trump stood and saluted during the national anthem on June 8.

"Who can fall asleep during the NBA finals at Madison Square Garden? Do you know how out of it you have to be?” Kimmel went on. “I hope Joe Biden was watching this and laughing his a-- off last night."

“Wake up! The Knicks lost,” he said. “They had a 13-game win streak until Trump showed up.”

The politician's health has been a cause of concern as of late, with him often being seen falling asleep during Cabinet meetings. Trump also has been spotted with various bruises on his hands in recent months.

The Celebrity Apprentice star uses makeup and bandages to cover up his discolorations.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.