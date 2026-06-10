Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Donald Trump for Taking a 'Nap' During NBA Finals Game Amid Health Concerns: 'Hope Joe Biden Was Watching This'
June 10 2026, Updated 11:51 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel took shots at Donald Trump on the Tuesday, June 9, episode of his eponymous late-night show where he teased the president for appearing to fall asleep during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Trump, 79, attended the match between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at New York City's Madison Square Garden on June 8, and his appearance didn't draw much enthusiasm from the crowd of screaming basketball fans.
The comedian, 58, began his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! by joking Trump was the "first sitting president to shut down a major United States city so he could take a nap in front of a sold-out crowd at the NBA finals.”
Donald Trump Was Booed During the Game
“The question on everyone’s mind was, would the president get booed in the Garden? The team didn’t want this,” Kimmel continued. “So they were smart. They tried something clever: They showed him on the Jumbotron during the national anthem when it’s frowned upon to boo.”
The POTUS was frequently jeered at during the game, with Kimmel also analyzing his behavior during the national anthem performance.
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“That strategy did not work at all,” Kimmel quipped as he showed a video clip of fans taunting Trump when he stood and saluted during the song.
“He’s saluting for no reason. They’re booing. See, in his brain, he’s on stage at a Springsteen concert and they think he’s Bruce. They’re saying ‘Bruce.’ It was a booze cruise inside the arena and all the way up to the watch party at Bryant Park,” the talk show host added.
Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Compared the POTUS to Joe Biden
Kimmel then presented footage of the businessman appearing to snooze while sitting courtside, with the frequent Academy Awards emcee joking Trump had a “belly full” of snacks.
“It was nap time," Kimmel said, before comparing Trump to Joe Biden's infamous moniker "Sleepy Joe."
"Sleepy Joe" refers to the former president, 83, often looking dozed off and having low-energy during political meetings. The mean-spirited term was created by Trump himself in 2019.
"Who can fall asleep during the NBA finals at Madison Square Garden? Do you know how out of it you have to be?” Kimmel went on. “I hope Joe Biden was watching this and laughing his a-- off last night."
“Wake up! The Knicks lost,” he said. “They had a 13-game win streak until Trump showed up.”
The politician's health has been a cause of concern as of late, with him often being seen falling asleep during Cabinet meetings. Trump also has been spotted with various bruises on his hands in recent months.
The Celebrity Apprentice star uses makeup and bandages to cover up his discolorations.