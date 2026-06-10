Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Donald Trump for Taking a 'Nap' During NBA Finals Game Amid Health Concerns: 'Hope Joe Biden Was Watching This'

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Jimmy Kimmel took shots at Donald Trump on the Tuesday, June 9, episode of his eponymous late-night show where he teased the president for appearing to fall asleep during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Trump, 79, attended the match between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at New York City's Madison Square Garden on June 8, and his appearance didn't draw much enthusiasm from the crowd of screaming basketball fans.

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump during his opening monologue on June 9.

The comedian, 58, began his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! by joking Trump was the "first sitting president to shut down a major United States city so he could take a nap in front of a sold-out crowd at the NBA finals.”

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Donald Trump Was Booed During the Game

Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube The comedian joked Donald Trump is 'the first sitting president to shut down a major United States city so he could take a nap in front of a sold-out crowd at the NBA finals.'

“The question on everyone’s mind was, would the president get booed in the Garden? The team didn’t want this,” Kimmel continued. “So they were smart. They tried something clever: They showed him on the Jumbotron during the national anthem when it’s frowned upon to boo.” The POTUS was frequently jeered at during the game, with Kimmel also analyzing his behavior during the national anthem performance.

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube Donald Trump appeared to get some shut-eye during the NBA game on June 8.

“That strategy did not work at all,” Kimmel quipped as he showed a video clip of fans taunting Trump when he stood and saluted during the song. “He’s saluting for no reason. They’re booing. See, in his brain, he’s on stage at a Springsteen concert and they think he’s Bruce. They’re saying ‘Bruce.’ It was a booze cruise inside the arena and all the way up to the watch party at Bryant Park,” the talk show host added.

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Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Compared the POTUS to Joe Biden

Source: MEGA Donald Trump often referred to Joe Biden as 'Sleepy Joe.'

Kimmel then presented footage of the businessman appearing to snooze while sitting courtside, with the frequent Academy Awards emcee joking Trump had a “belly full” of snacks. “It was nap time," Kimmel said, before comparing Trump to Joe Biden's infamous moniker "Sleepy Joe." "Sleepy Joe" refers to the former president, 83, often looking dozed off and having low-energy during political meetings. The mean-spirited term was created by Trump himself in 2019.

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube Donald Trump stood and saluted during the national anthem on June 8.