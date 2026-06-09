Seth Meyers Roasts Donald Trump's Public Naps as White House Fights Viral Sleep Clips

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Seth Meyers has a theory about why President Donald Trump keeps being caught with his eyes closed in public: the president may simply be staying up too late posting. The Late Night host used a segment to mock viral footage of Trump appearing to nod off during official appearances, including a Cabinet meeting clip that Democrats raised with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Capitol Hill.

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Seth Meyers Turns Marco Rubio’s Defense Into a Punchline

Source: MEGA Marco Rubio defended the president during testimony.

Rep. Ted Lieu confronted Rubio during testimony by asking whether he had attended “more than one meeting where President Trump has fallen asleep,” then played video in the room. Rubio rejected the suggestion. “That’s false. That’s false. I’ve never seen him fall asleep,” Rubio said. “On the contrary, the guy doesn’t sleep, which is a big problem because he calls me at 2 in the morning, he calls me at 5 in the morning.”

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Source: Late Night with Seth Meyers/YOUTUBE Seth Meyers compared Donald Trump to raccoons.

Meyers pounced. “Yeah, we believe you,” he joked. “That’s why he’s asleep during the day!” Then he took it further. “It’s the same reason the raccoons are asleep whenever you go on a field trip to the Bronx Zoo,” he explained. “They’re up all night looking for a garbage can to knock over, which is also what Trump is probably doing.”

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The Late-Night Posting Theory

Source: Late Night with Seth Meyers/YOUTUBE He joked that Donald Trump stays up late to post online.

Meyers said he did not believe Trump was working through the night. “We know what he’s doing,” Meyers said. “He’s posting AI slop of himself as Jesus or on Mount Rushmore riding on horseback with George Washington next to a NASCAR race while his space shuttle flies overhead.” The joke landed amid renewed scrutiny of Trump’s health and stamina. Trump, who turns 80 on June 14, has faced questions about public clips showing him with his eyes closed, along with visible bruising on his hands, swollen ankles and repeated visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

White House Pushes Back

Source: MEGA The White House rejected claims that the president was sleeping.