Seth Meyers Roasts Donald Trump's Public Naps as White House Fights Viral Sleep Clips
June 9 2026, Published 7:27 a.m. ET
Seth Meyers has a theory about why President Donald Trump keeps being caught with his eyes closed in public: the president may simply be staying up too late posting.
The Late Night host used a segment to mock viral footage of Trump appearing to nod off during official appearances, including a Cabinet meeting clip that Democrats raised with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Capitol Hill.
Seth Meyers Turns Marco Rubio’s Defense Into a Punchline
Rep. Ted Lieu confronted Rubio during testimony by asking whether he had attended “more than one meeting where President Trump has fallen asleep,” then played video in the room.
Rubio rejected the suggestion.
“That’s false. That’s false. I’ve never seen him fall asleep,” Rubio said. “On the contrary, the guy doesn’t sleep, which is a big problem because he calls me at 2 in the morning, he calls me at 5 in the morning.”
Meyers pounced.
“Yeah, we believe you,” he joked. “That’s why he’s asleep during the day!”
Then he took it further.
“It’s the same reason the raccoons are asleep whenever you go on a field trip to the Bronx Zoo,” he explained. “They’re up all night looking for a garbage can to knock over, which is also what Trump is probably doing.”
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The Late-Night Posting Theory
Meyers said he did not believe Trump was working through the night.
“We know what he’s doing,” Meyers said. “He’s posting AI slop of himself as Jesus or on Mount Rushmore riding on horseback with George Washington next to a NASCAR race while his space shuttle flies overhead.”
The joke landed amid renewed scrutiny of Trump’s health and stamina. Trump, who turns 80 on June 14, has faced questions about public clips showing him with his eyes closed, along with visible bruising on his hands, swollen ankles and repeated visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
White House Pushes Back
The White House has angrily rejected claims that Trump is falling asleep during public appearances. After one viral post claimed Trump was “completely passed out asleep” during an Oval Office event on “Beautiful, Clean Coal,” the administration’s Rapid Response account snapped back: “His eyes are literally open in the clip you posted, you dumba-- mouth-breathers.”
Trump has offered his own explanations, saying photographers sometimes catch him blinking. He has also said Cabinet meetings can be “boring as h---.”
Meyers had a different read.
“He’s thinking so hard with his brain,” he joked, “it’s draining energy from his eyelids.”