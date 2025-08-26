Donald Trump, 79, Wobbles as He Struggles to Walk in a Straight Line During Golf Outing
Concerns are mounting over Donald Trump, 79, after a video surfaced of him appearing to have trouble walking in a straight line.
The POTUS was at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on August 23, playing with former Major League Baseball star Roger Clemens and his son Kacy Clemens.
Donald Trump Was 'Dragging That Right Leg Again'
Kacy shared a video on Instagram titled “A Day On the Course With the President,” which showed footage from their outing. During one part of the video, Donald walked alongside Roger but appeared to be dragging his right leg behind him as he moved.
Ben Meiselas of MeidasTouch examined the clip and said Donald was “dragging that right leg again” and couldn’t “walk in a straight line.”
Donald’s stride was previously talked about after his summit with Vladimir Putin on August 15.
As he strolled on a red carpet that was put out for the Russian president, Donald was seen going from left to right and seemed unable to stay in the center.
A New Bruise Was Seen on Donald Trump's Hand
As OK! reported, Donald’s health was also in the headlines after his golf outing due to a new bruise being spotted on his hand in Kacy’s video.
When questioned about the mark, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided a similar explanation to the ones she’s given in the past.
"President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day," she said in a statement to the Daily Beast.
- Donald Trump Fuels Health Concerns as President Spotted With New Bruise on His Hand After Vein Diagnosis: See Photo
- 'Something Is Wrong': Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns After He's Seen Dragging His Leg — Watch
- Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns Over Dragging Leg in Another Viral Video: 'It Looks Like Middle-Stage Dementia'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
An Update on Donald Trump's Health
When speaking from the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office on August 22, Donald was accused of trying to cover up his right hand, as he appeared to keep placing his left on top of it.
In July, Karoline provided an update on the businessman's health after rumors ran rampant regarding his physical appearance and mental capabilities.
"I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president’s hands and also swelling in the president’s legs,” she shared at the time. “In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today.”
A Message From Donald Trump's Physician
A message she shared from Donald’s physician, Captain Sean Barbella, noted the president had “mild swelling in his lower legs.”
"In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit,” the note continued. “The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies."
Karoline explained he was diagnosed with "chronic venous insufficiency," which she noted was "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."