Donald Trump, 79, Wobbles as He Struggles to Walk in a Straight Line During Golf Outing

Concerns are mounting over Donald Trump, 79, after a video surfaced of him appearing to have trouble walking in a straight line. The POTUS was at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on August 23, playing with former Major League Baseball star Roger Clemens and his son Kacy Clemens.

Donald Trump Was 'Dragging That Right Leg Again'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kacy Clemens (@kacyclemens) Source: @kacyclemens/Instagram Donald Trump was spotted with a bruise on his hand in a video Kacy Clements shared.

Kacy shared a video on Instagram titled “A Day On the Course With the President,” which showed footage from their outing. During one part of the video, Donald walked alongside Roger but appeared to be dragging his right leg behind him as he moved. Ben Meiselas of MeidasTouch examined the clip and said Donald was “dragging that right leg again” and couldn’t “walk in a straight line.” Donald’s stride was previously talked about after his summit with Vladimir Putin on August 15. As he strolled on a red carpet that was put out for the Russian president, Donald was seen going from left to right and seemed unable to stay in the center.

A New Bruise Was Seen on Donald Trump's Hand

Source: @kacyclemens/Instagram A new bruise was spotted on Donald Trump's hand in Kacy Clemens' video.

As OK! reported, Donald’s health was also in the headlines after his golf outing due to a new bruise being spotted on his hand in Kacy’s video. When questioned about the mark, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided a similar explanation to the ones she’s given in the past. "President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day," she said in a statement to the Daily Beast.

An Update on Donald Trump's Health

Source: MEGA Donald Trump appeared to be trying to cover up his right hand when speaking from the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office on August 22.

When speaking from the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office on August 22, Donald was accused of trying to cover up his right hand, as he appeared to keep placing his left on top of it. In July, Karoline provided an update on the businessman's health after rumors ran rampant regarding his physical appearance and mental capabilities. "I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president’s hands and also swelling in the president’s legs,” she shared at the time. “In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today.”

A Message From Donald Trump's Physician

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.