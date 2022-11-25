Kanye West Claims Donald Trump Screamed At Him & Told Him He Was Going To Lose Upcoming Presidential Election
No longer friends? After Kanye West revealed he met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, the former shared some insight about their meeting.
In a new video for his 2024 presidential run, the rapper, 45, claimed the former president, 76, was upset with him.
"I think the thing Trump was most perturbed about was me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was lower on the list of things that caught him off guard ... it was the fact that I walked in with intelligence. Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes. Nick Fuentes, unlike so many of the lawyers, so many people that he was left with on his 2020 campaign, he's actually a loyalist when he didn't know where the lawyers is, you'll still have your lawyers list. And when all of the lawyers said, 'Forget it. Trump is done.' There are loyalists running up in the White House, right, and my question would be why when you have the chance did you not free the January sixers?" West said in the video, referring to when Trump supporters took over the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
West then claimed Trump released Alice Johnson because he was a fan of the "Stronger" singer — not his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
"I came to him as someone who loves Trump and I said, 'Go and get Corey Lewandowski back, go and get these people that media tried to cancel and told you to step away from ...' He basically gives me this would be mob-esque kind of story, talking to some kid from the south side of Chicago. He goes into the story about all he went through to get Alice Johnson out of jail and how he didn't do it for Kim, but he did it for me. But then he goes on to say that Kim is a [explicit]. You can tell her I said that. I was thinking, 'That is the mother of my children,'" he alleged.
“Since we know — and all the Christians in America that love Trump — know that Trump is a conservative, we’re going to demand that you hold all policies directly to the bible," he stated "Trump started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I was gonna lose. I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history? I am like, 'Trump, you're talking to Ye,'" he stated.
As OK! previously reported, West, who recently was allowed back on Twitter after being banned for his antisemitic comments, wanted to recruit the reality star to work alongside him in order to get into the White House.
“First time at Mar-a-Lago,” West wrote on Twitter on November 22. “Rain and traffic. Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans.”
“What you guys think [Trump’s] response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?” the musical artist added.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Grammy winner is trying to run for president — again.
“So you are running?” the camera person asked the superstar.
“Yes. It’s simple,” West, who shared that Milo Yiannopoulos, a far-right commentator, will be working alongside him on the campaign, replied. “It’s just we’re moving toward the future.”