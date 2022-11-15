Former VP Mike Pence Says Donald Trump 'Endangered Me & My Family' As His Supporters Ransacked The Capitol On January 6

"I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, 'It doesn't take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law,'" Pence said of Trump supporters storming the Capitol last year.

"The president's words were reckless and his actions were reckless," he continued. "The president's words that day at the rally [before the riot] endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building."