Former VP Mike Pence Says Donald Trump 'Endangered Me & My Family' As His Supporters Ransacked The Capitol On January 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence called out Donald Trump for causing mayhem on January 6.
"I mean, the president's words were reckless. It was clear he decided to be part of the problem," Pence told ABC's World News Tonight anchor David Muir.
"I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, 'It doesn't take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law,'" Pence said of Trump supporters storming the Capitol last year.
"The president's words were reckless and his actions were reckless," he continued. "The president's words that day at the rally [before the riot] endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building."
Additionally, Pence, whose memoir, So Help Me God, is coming out this week, said he was angry as The Apprentice alum did nothing to stop the violence, as Trump's supporters wanted to stop the Senate from certifying Joe Biden as the next president.
He "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done," he stated.
In Pence's memoir, he recalled the moment when he didn't agree with what Trump was doing.
“People are gonna think you’re stupid,” Trump allegedly told Pence. “You can be a historic figure … but if you wimp out, you’re just another somebody.”
“The president laid into me. ‘You’ll go down as a wimp,’ he said. ‘If you do that, I made a big mistake five years ago!’” Pence recalled of their conversation the night before January 6.
Following the attack, Trump seemed to regret his actions.
“With genuine sadness in his voice, the president mused: ‘What if we hadn’t had the rally? What if they hadn’t gone to the Capitol?’” Pence wrote about their conversation on January 11. “Then he said, ‘It’s too terrible to end like this.’”