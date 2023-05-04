OK Magazine
Donald Trump 'Surprised' That 'Disrespectful' Prince Harry Received Invitation to Coronation of King Charles

harry trump
By:

May 4 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump royally condemned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

In a recent interview, the 45th President of the United States weighed in on the controversial couple, particularly regarding their invitation to the May 6 Coronation of King Charles.

"I was actually surprised that Harry was invited to be honest," Trump told Nigel Farage in a GB News interview.

Trump added that his distaste for Harry came from the detailed stories in which he insulted multiple family members, including Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla, in his memoir, Spare.

"He said some terrible things … the book [Spare] was just ... to me, it was horrible," the republican politician said.

The former commander-in-chief then shared his opinion on Meghan’s behavior throughout her time as a royal.

"I think she [Meghan] has been very disrespectful to the Queen," he said, referring to her treatment of the late Queen Elizabeth II. "How can you be so disrespectful to the Queen? She was incredible, for decades and decades she never made a mistake. I cannot think of a mistake she made, she was never controversial."

"She went through years and decades without controversy. You cannot be disrespectful to her and I think Meghan was very disrespectful to her, very disrespectful," the 2024 presidential candidate continued.

Regardless of his comments about the Duke of Sussex’s attendance, Trump believes the coronation will be a "great day" and the soon-to-be crowned monarchs, King Charles and Queen Camilla, “will do a great job.”

The ex-president’s remarks follow Buckingham Palace’s announcement regarding the Sussexes attendance to the historic event.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May," they released on April 12. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

In addition to the release of Spare, the couple’s docuseries, Harry & Meghan, caused speculation over whether or not they’d receive an invite. Though the moment was tense between the family members, the Sussex’s spokesperson shared, "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation."

