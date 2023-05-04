Donald Trump Accuser No. 3 Testifies He Held Her Against a Wall & 'Kissed' Her in Ongoing E. Jean Carroll Trial

"By the time I turn around, he has my hands on my shoulders and he pushes me against the wall and he starts kissing me," she continued, adding that she initially tried to "shove him" away from her at least twice, but he was "against me, holding my shoulder back."

The immediate shock of the altercation left her at a loss for words with Stoynoff noting she was "flustered and shocked" and "no words came out" of her.

"Did you tell him to stop?" Carroll's lawyer, Michael Ferrara, further questioned her, prompting her to reply that she "couldn't."

Trump's alleged assault was then reportedly interrupted by a member of the staff who suddenly walked into the room.