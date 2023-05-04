Donald Trump Accuser No. 3 Testifies He Held Her Against a Wall & 'Kissed' Her in Ongoing E. Jean Carroll Trial
A third woman has testified against Donald Trump in journalist E. Jean Carroll's sexual battery and defamation trial against the embattled former president.
Natasha Stoynoff, who previously worked for an entertainment news outlet, told the court that the controversial businessman once pinned her against a wall and forcefully kissed her without her consent while on the job.
The writer had been sent to Trump's lavish Mar-a-Lago resort back in 2005 to interview him for a story covering his and wife Melania's first anniversary. However, the trip went took a turn for the worst when the now 76-year-old invited her to come with him to look at a specific room.
"I followed him and we went in through these back doors and down the hall and turned right into a room," Stoynoff explained of the unsettling encounter. "I'm looking around, I'm thinking, 'Wow, really nice room,' wondering what he wants to show me, and I hear the door shut behind me."
"By the time I turn around, he has my hands on my shoulders and he pushes me against the wall and he starts kissing me," she continued, adding that she initially tried to "shove him" away from her at least twice, but he was "against me, holding my shoulder back."
The immediate shock of the altercation left her at a loss for words with Stoynoff noting she was "flustered and shocked" and "no words came out" of her.
"Did you tell him to stop?" Carroll's lawyer, Michael Ferrara, further questioned her, prompting her to reply that she "couldn't."
Trump's alleged assault was then reportedly interrupted by a member of the staff who suddenly walked into the room.
- Tucker Carlson Admits to 'Rooting' For Trump Supporters to 'Kill' a Young Man in Shocking Leaked Text
- Right-Wing Kellyanne Conway Slams Democratic Writer Molly Jong-Fast as Feud Rumors Continue: 'She Does Love Attention'
- Donald Trump Takes Aim at Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for Supporting Rival Ron DeSantis
Stoynoff admitted she felt "ashamed and humiliated" and didn't alert her employers at People to what had happened because she didn't want to cause any issues. She decided to tell her story after she heard about Trump boasting to Access Hollywood host Billy Bush about touching women without their consent.
A portion of the bombshell 2016 interview was then played for the court.
"You know, I'm automatically attracted to beautiful -- I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait," the ex-prez could be heard bragging on the recording. "And when you're a star they let you do it ... You can do anything. Grab them by the p****."
As OK! previously reported, Carroll is suing Trump for allegedly sexually assaulting her in Manhattan in the mid 1990s.
Stoynoff is the third accuser to testify against the politician in the ongoing trial.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
ABC News reported Stoynoff's testimony.