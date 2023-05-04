Donald Trump Criticizes President Joe Biden's Decision to Skip King Charles' Upcoming Coronation: 'Very Disrespectful'
Donald Trump didn't hold back when he was asked about President Joe Biden's decision to skip King Charles' upcoming coronation on May 6.
“Certainly, he should be here as our representative of our country,” Trump, 76, said in a new interview. “I was very surprised, I think it’s very disrespectful for him not to be here.”
“I don’t think he can do it physically, actually, I think that it’s hard for him to do it physically,” the businessman said of Biden's age. “He’s got a lot of things going, a lot of strange things happened.”
As OK! previously reported, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked why the president, 80, was not traveling to the U.K, for the big spectacle, but she couldn't give a solid answer.
"The president had about a 25-minute, 30-minute call with the King Charles III, during which he congratulated the King — I think we put that out last night — to his upcoming coronation, and they have a very friendly conversation," Jean-Pierre told a reporter on Wednesday, April 5. "They have a good relationship with the King. He talked about how he enjoyed meeting — visiting — the Queen, I should say, back in 2021 — he and the first lady, at Windsor. And he hoped to visit again soon."
"Actually, during that call, the King offered for him to come and do a state visit, which the president accepted. And so they will see each other again, very soon, and I'll just leave it there," she added. "But again, they have a very good relationship. There are many things that they both care about — key shared values, key shared issues that they want to continue to discuss, like climate change. And that conversation will continue, and there will be a visit in the near future."
As a result, Biden's wife, Jill Biden, will be going to the event instead.
"Look, the president is looking forward — he had a great conversation — has a good relationship with King Charles III," Jean-Pierre replied when asked why Jill was stepping in. "As you know, they've met before, and there is a lot of shared interests, shared values, of issues that they want to discuss, and will continue to discuss, one of them being climate change. And at some time in the future, the king invited the president for a state visit. He accepted and that will happen, I just don't have anything further to share on that."
Trump spoke with GB News.